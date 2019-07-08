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GoCardless wins Best Fintech Startup in Europe

GoCardless
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Last editedOct 20201 min read

GoCardless attended the The Europas earlier this week and were flattered to pick up "Best Fintech Startup in Europe".

Founded in 2009, the Europas are the premier awards for the hottest startups in Europe. Judged by peers from the startup and investor community, the awards celebrate the most innovative and progressive tech companies in Europe across around 20 categories. Previous winners at the Europas include SpotifyLovefilmWonga and GoCardless!

We'd like to say thank you to everyone who makes our success possible. We will continue doing everything we can to delight you.

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.