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Bank Account Data Demo

Connect your account and try our real-time demo

Securely connect your own bank account in a few simple steps to explore our bank account data API or try by using our mock bank Sandbox Finance.

Try sandbox

Explore the Bank Account Data API demo

BAcD Value prop Account info static image

Account info

You will be able to view account holder names, plus a list of their accounts with bank details and IBAN.

Account balance

Enjoy a complete view of account balances and currencies.

Transaction history

Access the date, merchant name, transaction description, amount, and more.

  • BAcD Value prop Account info static image

    Account info

    You will be able to view account holder names, plus a list of their accounts with bank details and IBAN.

  • Account balance

    Enjoy a complete view of account balances and currencies.

  • Transaction history

    Access the date, merchant name, transaction description, amount, and more.

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Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.