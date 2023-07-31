Bank Account Data Demo
Connect your account and try our real-time demo
Securely connect your own bank account in a few simple steps to explore our bank account data API or try by using our mock bank Sandbox Finance.
Explore the Bank Account Data API demo
Account info
You will be able to view account holder names, plus a list of their accounts with bank details and IBAN.
Account balance
Enjoy a complete view of account balances and currencies.
Transaction history
Access the date, merchant name, transaction description, amount, and more.
