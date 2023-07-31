Skip to content

Bank Account Data Demo

Connect your account and try our real-time demo

Securely connect your own bank account in a few simple steps to explore our bank account data API or try by using our mock bank Sandbox Finance.

Try sandbox

Explore the Bank Account Data API demo

Account info

Account info

You will be able to view account holder names, plus a list of their accounts with bank details and IBAN.

Account balance

Account balance

Enjoy a complete view of account balances and currencies.

Transaction history

Transaction history

Access the date, merchant name, transaction description, amount, and more.

  • Account info

    Account info

    You will be able to view account holder names, plus a list of their accounts with bank details and IBAN.

  • Account balance

    Account balance

    Enjoy a complete view of account balances and currencies.

  • Transaction history

    Transaction history

    Access the date, merchant name, transaction description, amount, and more.

Agicap logo (black)
logo-sage 3x (black)
logo-Recap@3xecap logo (black)
Bilance logo (black)
Verify 365 logo (black)
logo-billit 3x (black)
logo-aon 3x (black)
logo-box 3x (rentila)
TaxBoxx logo (black)
Midday logo (black)
logo-mallard-finance 3x (black)
logo-LandlordVision@3x (black)