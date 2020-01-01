Maximising payment success, and stopping fraud in its tracks

AnyTech365 is a cybersecurity and support company, famous for its AI-driven, real-time cybersecurity solutions and proactive device maintenance for end users and small businesses.

“Our proprietary AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, supported by certified technicians for expert assistance when needed, offer tailored device protection and real-time threat mitigation through a seamless SaaS platform—ensuring 24/7/365 security for individuals and businesses worldwide. ” said Georgi Medzhidiliev, Chief Operating Officer. “We have four operation centers across three countries, and over 300 people serving 27 markets in 15 languages.”

More than 80,000 of its customers throughout Europe pay their annual or monthly subscription fee by GoCardless.

We’ve worked with GoCardless for several years. As a single provider that can automate all our SEPA payments across Europe, it offers unbeatable scale and efficiency when handling thousands of payments.

And things have gone from good to great since AnyTech365 started using Success+ and Protect+ to reduce payment failure rates and push back on fraud and chargebacks.

“These extra automations save us considerable time, unnecessary fees, and revenue loss,” said Georgi. “Payments are now more resilient, secure and profitable.”

Payment failures and fraud ⬇️, cashflow and revenue ⬆️

Protect+ and Success+ have delivered some impressive and almost immediate results for AnyTech365.

For starters, the automated retry logic found in Success+ has pushed failure rates and abandoned payments down. Way down. And that means cashflow and revenue are both up.

“Success+ significantly improved our recovery rate on failed payments by automating retries at optimised intervals,” said Georgi. “This has driven a 9.85% increase in sales and a 19.87% decrease in failed payments. Our failed payment recovery rate is 49.28% and, having recovered €20,808.28 in the first few months, the tool has almost paid for itself. All without any manual intervention from us or customers.”

Protect+ reduces risk for AnyTech365 by using payment intelligence to flag potential fraudulent payers at the moment they create a mandate, even if they’re a new payer. It automatically verifies customers’ bank details and looks for warning signs like early mandate cancellations, unfair chargebacks or a history of failed payments.

“Protect+ has helped us detect 571 fraudulent practices including phony chargeback claims, identity fraud, and customers that are simply unlikely to pay,” said Georgi. “We’ve seen a 12.67% decline in chargebacks. Results like these and our wider efforts to improve operational efficiencies have contributed to year-on-year revenue growth of €887,562.”

Customers win too

Customers are also feeling the benefits of fewer payment failures and more streamlined processes.

“Our payment experience is now more reliable and professional,” said Georgi. “GoCardless has also been a flexible collaborator when it comes to fine tuning the Protect+ settings, helping us strike the right balance between fraud protection and a frictionless user journey.”

Swift onboarding, maximum ongoing value

Adding Success+ and Protect+ to its GoCarless implementation was a breeze, which meant AnyTech365 had plenty of time to trial the tools ahead of going live.

Onboarding with GoCardless was smooth and well-managed, with communication always prompt.

“The high level of support we received helped us enter this new phase of our partnership with confidence. Our internal IT team configured the backend to accommodate the automatic retries, and we can monitor their performance in real-time through the GoCardless dashboard,” added Georgi.

Ongoing support from a dedicated GoCardless Customer Success Manager means Georgi is confident he’s always squeezing everything he can out of the platform.

“They usually get back to us on the same business day and all meetings are efficiently arranged,” he said. “This strong support framework gives us the confidence that we have a reliable partner on hand to help us navigate issues and maximise value.”

A partner for growth

AnyTech365 is projecting continued growth and Georgi expects GoCardless to be a key player in its future expansion.

“GoCardless’ advanced capabilities, automated retries, fraud detection, and impressive support means we can grow while improving operational efficiency, minimising revenue leakage, and strengthening customer trust,” he said.

“We’re excited to continue this journey and to keep working closely with GoCardless to consistently deliver a secure, seamless, and customer-friendly payment experience.”