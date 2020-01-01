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SUPPORT AND SERVICES

Premium Success

Our supercharged experience, tailored to your needs.

Service standards and inclusions

Premium Customer Success services

Your experienced Success team will consult with you as part of a small, dedicated portfolio, enabling you to drive uptake and increase your payment expansion globally, with a best-in-class strategic business transformation programme.

Premium Customer Success services include, but are not limited to:

Pre-Sale Support

Discovery & scoping workshops to support your specific needs & objectives.

Orientation & Implementation

1:1 programme management & consultation to incorporate all aspects of your GoCardless implementation, plus a full review upon completion to ensure business readiness.

Dedicated Product Support

Dedicated support available 24/7, including priority phone support routing & fastest response times.

Strategic Guidance

Co-creation of a tailored strategic success programme to help you build an industry-leading payment infrastructure and promote business transformation.

Ongoing engagement

Regular account reviews at least every 3 months, with personalised recommendations & insights, plus extensive support from industry and technical experts during your GoCardless journey.

Payment Health Check

Each year, we offer a full review of your usage of GoCardless, culminating in a report of recommendations to help you get the most out of our service.

We want to work with companies that are passionate about what they do. 

GoCardless has been superb in giving us direction on identifying different things that we can do to be able to increase the number of customers that move from credit card or from bank transfer over to Direct Debit.

Scott Westbrook, Director of Business Systems at Deputy

Getting support

Knowledge base

hub.gocardless.com →

Speak to our Support team

Email help@gocardless.com or ask your Customer Success Manager for our priority number

Community

Coming soon

Send us an email

Email help@gocardless.com or raise a ticket →

Terms of service

Service level definitions

Service exclusions

1). Queries relating to account verification, compliance, fraud, credit, use case, or sales queries are not covered within the Customer Support remit and will be handled outside the above service levels.

2). Payer queries (those paying an organisation through GoCardless) are not covered in the above service levels and receive a standardised 18 business hour response time.

3). Phone support is available in English only.

4). Email support response times are restricted to email addresses using your business domain only.

Upgrade to premium

Get in touch

To find out more about upgrading to Premium Success, please get in touch with our team and we’ll be happy to discuss our options with you.

Get in touch

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.