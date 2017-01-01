Variable Recurring Payments

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What are commercial VRPs and how do they compare to cards?
Reflecting on open banking's latest milestones and what's still left to achieve
What is the Blueprint and how will it impact payment progress in 2024 (and beyond)
Sandra shares how GoCardless impacted payments by collecting VRPs in 2019
GoCardless and Plum answer your VRP questions
Get ready to be swept away by new Variable Recurring Payment (VRP) products
VRPs are coming in 2022, but what exactly are they and how do they work?