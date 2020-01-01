Regulations

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Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.
Find out how to protect personally identifiable information (PII)
Learn how to design payment flows for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)
Letters of intent are documents declaring an intention to enter into a contract
The Enterprise Investment Scheme is a UK government venture capital scheme.
Understand the impact of the new data protection laws for small businesses.
Fraud can lead to monetary losses, unsettled employees, and reputational damage
What did the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, accomplish? Read on
Understanding the Nacha operating rules is important for managing ACH payments.
Check out our guide to VAT explained for small businesses, right here.
Explore GST and VAT differences with our helpful guide for UK businesses.
Get a little more information on bad debt in accounting, right here.
A UTR number is a unique 10-digit number used to identify taxpayers. Read on.
Find out how to make a Self Assessment tax return with our step-by-step guide.
Public liability insurance can protect your business in the event of a claim.
Learn about VAT exemption in the UK, VAT-exempt items, and much more.
Our comprehensive guide for how to complete a VAT return.
When do you have to start paying taxes? Read our guide for more information.
Want to stay safe? Explore our cyber security checklist for small business.