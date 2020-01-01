Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Regulations

Regulations

What is open banking: Everything you need to know
What is open banking: Everything you need to know

Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.

15 min read
Open Banking
What is Personally Identifiable Information (PII)?
What is Personally Identifiable Information (PII)?

Find out how to protect personally identifiable information (PII)

3 min read
Regulations
Designing payment flows for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)
Designing payment flows for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)

Learn how to design payment flows for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)

2 min read
Accounting
What is a letter of intent?
What is a letter of intent?

Letters of intent are documents declaring an intention to enter into a contract

2 min read
Regulations
What is the Enterprise Investment Scheme?
What is the Enterprise Investment Scheme?

The Enterprise Investment Scheme is a UK government venture capital scheme.

2 min read
Regulations
Guide to GDPR for Small Businesses
Guide to GDPR for Small Businesses

Understand the impact of the new data protection laws for small businesses.

3 min read
Regulations
Fraud Protection for Small Businesses
Fraud Protection for Small Businesses

Fraud can lead to monetary losses, unsettled employees, and reputational damage

2 min read
Regulations
What is the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)?
What is the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)?

What did the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, accomplish? Read on

2 min read
Regulations
What is Nacha?
What is Nacha?

Understanding the Nacha operating rules is important for managing ACH payments.

2 min read
Regulations
How Does VAT Work for Small Businesses?
How Does VAT Work for Small Businesses?

Check out our guide to VAT explained for small businesses, right here.

2 min read
Regulations
GST vs. VAT Tax: What’s the Difference?
GST vs. VAT Tax: What’s the Difference?

Explore GST and VAT differences with our helpful guide for UK businesses.

2 min read
Regulations
What is bad debt?
What is bad debt?

Get a little more information on bad debt in accounting, right here.

2 min read
Regulations
What Is a UTR Number?
What Is a UTR Number?

A UTR number is a unique 10-digit number used to identify taxpayers. Read on.

2 min read
Regulations
How Do I Pay My Self Assessment Tax Online?
How Do I Pay My Self Assessment Tax Online?

Find out how to make a Self Assessment tax return with our step-by-step guide.

2 min read
Regulations
Public liability insurance for small business
Public liability insurance for small business

Public liability insurance can protect your business in the event of a claim.

2 min read
Regulations
Guide to VAT exemption for UK businesses
Guide to VAT exemption for UK businesses

Learn about VAT exemption in the UK, VAT-exempt items, and much more.

2 min read
Regulations
How to do a VAT return
How to do a VAT return

Our comprehensive guide for how to complete a VAT return.

2 min read
Regulations
When does a small business have to pay tax in the UK?
When does a small business have to pay tax in the UK?

When do you have to start paying taxes? Read our guide for more information.

3 min read
Regulations
A guide to small business cyber security
A guide to small business cyber security

Want to stay safe? Explore our cyber security checklist for small business.

2 min read
Regulations
12

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.