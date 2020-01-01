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[Webinar] Getting Started with Instant Bank Pay
[Webinar] Getting Started with Instant Bank Pay

Join our webinar and discover three new ways you can use open banking with Instant Bank Pay

Webinar
Open Banking
What Is a Minimum Payment On a Credit Card?
What Is a Minimum Payment On a Credit Card?

Everything you need to know about minimum payments on your credit card.

2 min read
Payments
FICO Score: How To Calculate and Why It Matters
FICO Score: How To Calculate and Why It Matters

We look at how your FICO score is calculated and why it’s important.

2 min read
Payments
What Are the Different Types of Credit Score?
What Are the Different Types of Credit Score?

FICO and VantageScore are the two most common models for credit reports.

2 min read
Payments
Down Payments Explained
Down Payments Explained

What you need to know about business down payments and personal endeavours.

2 min read
Payments
What Does Escalation Mean?
What Does Escalation Mean?

The escalation meaning is used frequently in finance. Here’s how it works.

2 min read
Payments
What Is Transaction Banking?
What Is Transaction Banking?

Find out what is transaction banking and the role it plays

2 min read
Payments
Gratuity - Definition and Calculation
Gratuity - Definition and Calculation

What is a gratuity and how is it calculated?

2 min read
Payments
What is Legal Tender UK
What is Legal Tender UK

Discover the legal tender definition.

2 min read
Payments
Payment in Lieu of Notice (PILON)
Payment in Lieu of Notice (PILON)

We explore how Payment in Lieu of Notice (PILON) works.

2 min read
Payments
What Does it Mean When a Payment is Pending
What Does it Mean When a Payment is Pending

A simple guide to understanding pending payments.

3 min read
Payments
What is a Payment Holiday
What is a Payment Holiday

Discover the meaning of a credit card payment holiday.

2 min read
Payments
[On-Demand] Open Banking 101
[On-Demand] Open Banking 101

Hear speakers from GoCardless and Open Banking Excellence as they demystify open banking and explain how businesses can use it to future proof their strategies

Webinar
Open Banking
What are Trade Payables?
What are Trade Payables?

We look at trade payables and how to account for them.

2 min read
Payments
Four Common Types of Card Fraud
Four Common Types of Card Fraud

Protect your business and customers from the main types of credit card fraud.

2 min read
Payments
What is Single Immediate Payments
What is Single Immediate Payments

Single immediate payments are fast and convenient.

2 min read
Payments
SOP Payment Definition And Examples
SOP Payment Definition And Examples

Find out what SOP can do for your business.

2 min read
Payments
What Does FDP Stand For
What Does FDP Stand For

Find out how future dated payments work for businesses

2 min read
Payments
How Do Instalment Payments Work
How Do Instalment Payments Work

A quick guide to everything you need to know about instalment payments.

2 min read
Payments
The Top 5 Payment Processing Challenges For Small Businesses
The Top 5 Payment Processing Challenges For Small Businesses

We look at the top 5 payment processing challenges and how to overcome them.

2 min read
Payments
5 Reasons To Use Payment Links
5 Reasons To Use Payment Links

We explore the benefits of payment links for merchants.

2 min read
Payments
How to Check and Validate Your BIN
How to Check and Validate Your BIN

Find out what information is conveyed by Bank Identification Numbers

2 min read
Payments
How to Transfer Money Within Europe
How to Transfer Money Within Europe

Find the most efficient way to transfer money to Europe.

2 min read
Payments
How to transfer money to USA without IBAN?
How to transfer money to USA without IBAN?

Discover how to transfer money to the USA easily

2 min read
Payments
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GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.