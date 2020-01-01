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[Webinar] Getting Started with Instant Bank Pay

Join our webinar and discover three new ways you can use open banking with Instant Bank Pay

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Available to watch now

Speaker

  • Amir Shahmiri, Solutions Engineering, GoCardless

Join us for a live demo showcasing three key ways you can take instant payments with GoCardless

In this webinar, discover just how easy it is to get started with Instant Bank Pay and open banking, all from right inside the GoCardless dashboard. 

You’ll learn:  

  • How to add "pay now" links straight into your invoices

  • How to take one-off payments from your website

  • How you can use Instant Bank Pay with Direct Debit to take the first payment instantly

Plus, we will have a Q&A at the end where Solutions Engineer, Amir Shahmiri will address your questions

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.