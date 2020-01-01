Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Finance

Finance

Simple Guide to Business Insurance for Small Businesses
Simple Guide to Business Insurance for Small Businesses

Everything you need to know about business insurance

2 min read
Finance
All you need to know about debt consolidation
All you need to know about debt consolidation

What are your options when it comes to debt consolidation? Find out more

3 min read
Finance
Accrued vs Deferred Revenue: Understanding the Difference
Accrued vs Deferred Revenue: Understanding the Difference

We explain the difference between accrued and deferred revenue & why it matters

2 min read
Finance
5 of the Best Finance Books Available in 2021
5 of the Best Finance Books Available in 2021

Improve your business and personal finances with these invaluable finance books.

2 min read
Finance
What is Financial Modelling & Why is it Important?
What is Financial Modelling & Why is it Important?

Financial modelling is an invaluable tool for your business. Here’s how it works

2 min read
Finance
How to Calculate Future Value
How to Calculate Future Value

Future value is calculated using the future value formula

2 min read
Finance
What is an EFT payment?
What is an EFT payment?

Explore the EFT payment method in more detail with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Payments
What is an Accounting System?
What is an Accounting System?

We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses

2 min read
Accounting
HMRC personal tax account
HMRC personal tax account

Learn what you can do with your HMRC personal tax account in our guide

2 min read
Finance
Tax identification numbers in the UK
Tax identification numbers in the UK

Find out about the UK versions of an official Tax Identification Number

2 min read
Finance
How to Measure Operational Risk
How to Measure Operational Risk

Maximise profits for your company by managing your operational risk

2 min read
Finance
What Is Z-Score?
What Is Z-Score?

Z-score represents the stability of a company’s financial profile.

2 min read
Finance
How to Avoid Business Bankruptcy
How to Avoid Business Bankruptcy

Do you feel like you’re drowning in bills? Here’s how to avoid bankruptcy.

3 min read
Finance
What Is Passive Income?
What Is Passive Income?

Top up your regular revenue with these passive income investments.

2 min read
Finance
Active vs. Passive Investing
Active vs. Passive Investing

How do passive income investments stack up to actively managed funds?

2 min read
Finance
The Fundamentals of Financial Analysis
The Fundamentals of Financial Analysis

We explain the importance and fundamental elements of financial analysis.

2 min read
Finance
What is Conduct Risk and How to Manage it
What is Conduct Risk and How to Manage it

Understanding conduct risk and how to manage it

3 min read
Finance
Effective Risk Management Strategies
Effective Risk Management Strategies

Learn how to implement an effective risk management process

3 min read
Finance
Best Risk Management Software in 2021
Best Risk Management Software in 2021

Discover the top 10 risk assessment & management software for your business.

3 min read
Finance
What is an Actuary & Why Might You Need One?
What is an Actuary & Why Might You Need One?

We explore the role of an actuary and how they can benefit your business

2 min read
Finance
What Is a Prospectus in Finance?
What Is a Prospectus in Finance?

A prospectus allows a company to make an investment security public.

2 min read
Finance
What is Deferred Income & Why Is It Important?
What is Deferred Income & Why Is It Important?

Find out why deferred income is an important in your business accounting.

2 min read
Finance
How to Handle a Financial Crisis
How to Handle a Financial Crisis

Learn how to steer your business through times of financial crisis.

2 min read
Finance
Operating Budgets For Small Businesses
Operating Budgets For Small Businesses

Take control of your business costs by mastering your operating budget

2 min read
Finance
123456...16

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.