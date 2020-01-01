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Alternative Payment Options

Alternative Payment Options

How to Set Up a Payment Link
How to Set Up a Payment Link

Create custom payment links for your website, newsletter, or email campaign.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What are Account-to-Account payments?
What are Account-to-Account payments?

Learn everything you need to know about account-to-account payments

6 min read
Open Banking
Understanding current assets
Understanding current assets

Any asset expected to be converted into cash within one year is a current asset.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Stay Protected with Secure Online Payments
Stay Protected with Secure Online Payments

What is the most secure online payment system? Protect yourself from hacks.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
6 Online Payment Options for 2022
6 Online Payment Options for 2022

Find out how to enable your business to take payments online more smoothly.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What Is Trade Credit?
What Is Trade Credit?

Trade credit is a commercial financing agreement with zero percent interest.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Should Small Businesses Accept Cryptocurrency?
Should Small Businesses Accept Cryptocurrency?

Discover the benefits of cryptocurrency payments for small businesses.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is an E-Wallet?
What is an E-Wallet?

Find out what an E-Wallet is and how it can benefit you and your customers.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is bitcoin?
What is bitcoin?

Learn about the leading cryptocurrency: bitcoin

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021
[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021

How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.

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Global Payments
What is a Payment in Escrow and How Does it Work?
What is a Payment in Escrow and How Does it Work?

Everything you need to know about escrow payments

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How small businesses can use Open Banking right now
How small businesses can use Open Banking right now

Open Banking can help you in multiple ways. Here are 40+ apps to start.

4 min read
Open Banking
What is open banking: Everything you need to know
What is open banking: Everything you need to know

Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.

15 min read
Open Banking
What are the types of negotiable instruments?
What are the types of negotiable instruments?

What is a negotiable instrument, and how is it used? Find out here

2 min read
Finance
Why your customers' payment preferences matter: A firsthand story
Why your customers' payment preferences matter: A firsthand story

Content platform Converge discovered 70% of their customers wanted to switch.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is a private label credit card?
What is a private label credit card?

Private label credit cards let retailers offer more lenient terms to customers.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is a wire transfer?
What is a wire transfer?

Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How long does a bank transfer take?
How long does a bank transfer take?

Learn more about UK bank transfer times with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What are mobile payments?
What are mobile payments?

Get the lowdown on mobile payments in the UK with our definitive guide.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How much do the major UK banks charge for CHAPS?
How much do the major UK banks charge for CHAPS?

Find out HSBC CHAPS fees, NatWest CHAPS fees, Barclays CHAPS fees, and more.

2 min read
Payments
What is a Telegraphic Transfer (TT)?
What is a Telegraphic Transfer (TT)?

Find out how telegraphic transfer works with our comprehensive guide.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How to create an online payment system for small business
How to create an online payment system for small business

Get more information about the different types of online payment system.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How do I accept a recurring payment online as an SME?
How do I accept a recurring payment online as an SME?
2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What are alternative payment methods?
What are alternative payment methods?

What are alternative payment methods? Check out our definitive guide.

6 min read
Alternative Payment Options
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