Alternative Payment Options

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Create custom payment links for your website, newsletter, or email campaign.
Learn everything you need to know about account-to-account payments
Any asset expected to be converted into cash within one year is a current asset.
What is the most secure online payment system? Protect yourself from hacks.
Find out how to enable your business to take payments online more smoothly.
Trade credit is a commercial financing agreement with zero percent interest.
Discover the benefits of cryptocurrency payments for small businesses.
Find out what an E-Wallet is and how it can benefit you and your customers.
Learn about the leading cryptocurrency: bitcoin
How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.
Everything you need to know about escrow payments
Open Banking can help you in multiple ways. Here are 40+ apps to start.
Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.
What is a negotiable instrument, and how is it used? Find out here
Content platform Converge discovered 70% of their customers wanted to switch.
Private label credit cards let retailers offer more lenient terms to customers.
Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.
Learn more about UK bank transfer times with our comprehensive guide.
Get the lowdown on mobile payments in the UK with our definitive guide.
Find out HSBC CHAPS fees, NatWest CHAPS fees, Barclays CHAPS fees, and more.
Find out how telegraphic transfer works with our comprehensive guide.
Get more information about the different types of online payment system.
What are alternative payment methods? Check out our definitive guide.