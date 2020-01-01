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Sam has been with GoCardless since Jan 2020. Within the business Sam specialises in writing, curating and editing content for large and enterprise businesses. The UK-based marketer boasts over 5 years of content marketing experience in B2B SaaS start-ups working with global enterprise retailers and merchants. She is also a BSc psychology graduate bringing a fresh perspective to the GoCardless team.
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