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Sam Rigg

Sam has been with GoCardless since Jan 2020. Within the business Sam specialises in writing, curating and editing content for large and enterprise businesses. The UK-based marketer boasts over 5 years of content marketing experience in B2B SaaS start-ups working with global enterprise retailers and merchants. She is also a BSc psychology graduate bringing a fresh perspective to the GoCardless team.

Top Articles

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4 essentials to consider when choosing a payment method
4 essentials to consider when choosing a payment method

Discover what you should consider when choosing payment methods to offer.

4 min read
3 key takeaways from The Global Payment Timings Index 2021
3 key takeaways from The Global Payment Timings Index 2021

Discover the benchmarks for global payment timings from the latest research.

3 min read
5 key findings on how consumers choose to pay
5 key findings on how consumers choose to pay

Leverage the highlights of the latest consumer payment preferences research.

3 min read

Latest Articles

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Small businesses share their tips for better cash flow and payment collection
Small businesses share their tips for better cash flow and payment collection

Expert payment tips from four successful small businesses

4 min read
Everything new at GoCardless - Product updates February 2026
Everything new at GoCardless - Product updates February 2026

See what improvements we’ve made recently

1 min read
New GoCardless product updates have landed - September 2025
New GoCardless product updates have landed - September 2025

What’s in store: sending payments, better cash flow control and a new podcast.

2 min read
Get paid faster: Strategies for collecting money from customers
Get paid faster: Strategies for collecting money from customers

Master collecting money from customers for healthy cash flow and growth.

3 min read
Get more than you bargained for with Direct Debit
Get more than you bargained for with Direct Debit

Happy clients and time saved. Get more than you bargained for with Direct Debit

2 min read
Cheaper payments that pay more
Cheaper payments that pay more

Getting payment collection wrong could impact your bottom line.

2 min read
Scale your business without scaling your payment costs
Scale your business without scaling your payment costs

Manual processes to late payments. Don’t let inefficient payments hold you back.

2 min read
How to stay competitive in an evolving insurance market
How to stay competitive in an evolving insurance market

Efficient payment strategies help insurers stay on top in an evolving market.

3 min read
Understanding your customers’ buying behaviours
Understanding your customers’ buying behaviours

Leverage customer behaviour intel to create a better payment experience.

2 min read

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.