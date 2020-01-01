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Want to learn how to write an invoice email? Read on to find out.
BIC and SWIFT codes can be confusing, here is our simple guide.
Improve your accounts receivable processes with objectives and goals...
We make Direct Debit accessible to small businesses.
There are a number of variants to this accounting process, useful for ensuring correct balances are recorded within accounts. This guide explains what they are, why reconciliation is important, and how to conduct reconciliation.
Cloud-based solutions abound in the digital age, with many of us using online software to manage our emails, our banking or our photo storage. So why not move your business’ accounting and bookkeeping needs to the cloud too?
Here's how to get your tenants to pay rent on time
If you want to accept payments online, you have two main options: Credit (or Debit) Card and Direct Debit. To help you get to grips with your online payment options we've run through the main choices at a high level here.
Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.
GoCardless has helped businesses in the hospitality sector like Bookatable and Zenchef. Here’s how.
Cater better to yours and your tenants' needs with Direct Debit.
Gyms and fitness businesses of all sizes are now using Direct Debit to collect membership fees.
The ability to instantly cancel a Direct Debit instruction is an important right for your customers.