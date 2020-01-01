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Rob Keating

How to write an invoice email
How to write an invoice email

Want to learn how to write an invoice email? Read on to find out.

5 min read
Invoicing
What are BIC and SWIFT bank codes?
What are BIC and SWIFT bank codes?

BIC and SWIFT codes can be confusing, here is our simple guide.

4 min read
Payments
Setting SMART Goals for Accounts Receivable
Setting SMART Goals for Accounts Receivable

Improve your accounts receivable processes with objectives and goals...

2 min read
Cash flow
How to Set Up Direct Debit for Small Business
How to Set Up Direct Debit for Small Business

We make Direct Debit accessible to small businesses.

6 min read
Direct Debit
What is reconciliation in accounting?
What is reconciliation in accounting?

There are a number of variants to this accounting process, useful for ensuring correct balances are recorded within accounts. This guide explains what they are, why reconciliation is important, and how to conduct reconciliation.

5 min read
What is Cloud Accounting & How Does it Work?
What is Cloud Accounting & How Does it Work?

Cloud-based solutions abound in the digital age, with many of us using online software to manage our emails, our banking or our photo storage. So why not move your business’ accounting and bookkeeping needs to the cloud too?

7 min read
BECS Direct Debit New Zealand
BECS Direct Debit New Zealand

A user guide for Direct Debit in New Zealand.

Guide
Direct Debit
Direct Debit

A guide for anyone who wants to learn more about Direct Debit.

Guide
Direct Debit: a beginner's guide
Direct Debit: a beginner's guide

Everything you wanted to know about Direct Debit.

Guide
SEPA
SEPA

Our guide to collecting payments by SEPA

Guide
How private landlords can automate rent collection.
How private landlords can automate rent collection.

Here's how to get your tenants to pay rent on time

5 min read
Cash flow
Online Payment Methods: How to accept payments online
Online Payment Methods: How to accept payments online

If you want to accept payments online, you have two main options: Credit (or Debit) Card and Direct Debit. To help you get to grips with your online payment options we've run through the main choices at a high level here.

8 min read
Payments
How to take payments from European customers
How to take payments from European customers

Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.

9 min read
Payments
Late payments: 5 tips to get your customers to pay on time
Late payments: 5 tips to get your customers to pay on time

GoCardless has helped businesses in the hospitality sector like Bookatable and Zenchef. Here’s how.

3 min read
Cash flow
Landlords: Collect Rent via Direct Debit
Landlords: Collect Rent via Direct Debit

Cater better to yours and your tenants' needs with Direct Debit.

1 min read
Cash flow
Gyms, health clubs and fitness businesses: Should you be using Direct Debit?
Gyms, health clubs and fitness businesses: Should you be using Direct Debit?

Gyms and fitness businesses of all sizes are now using Direct Debit to collect membership fees.

2 min read
Retention
Cancelling Direct debit payments - what merchants and payers need to know
Cancelling Direct debit payments - what merchants and payers need to know

The ability to instantly cancel a Direct Debit instruction is an important right for your customers.

4 min read
Payments

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