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Rob Keating

Golf club payments in the UK
Golf club payments in the UK
4 min read
Payments
How to Set Up Direct Debit for Small Business
How to Set Up Direct Debit for Small Business

We make Direct Debit accessible to small businesses.

5 min read
Direct Debit
How to Set Up Direct Debit for Small Business
How to Set Up Direct Debit for Small Business
5 min read
Open banking use cases: a brief glimpse into the future
Open banking use cases: a brief glimpse into the future
9 min read
Open Banking
Open banking data: what is it and what is it good for?
Open banking data: what is it and what is it good for?
6 min read
Open Banking
Open banking: will PSD3 change everything?
Open banking: will PSD3 change everything?
4 min read
Open Banking
Accepting card payments Vs accepting bank payment
Accepting card payments Vs accepting bank payment
5 min read
Invoices always paid on time with GoCardless
Invoices always paid on time with GoCardless

End late payments on your invoices and always get paid on time

4 min read
Invoicing
BACS payments pending – why and for how long?
BACS payments pending – why and for how long?

Why do BACS payments show as pending on my account?

2 min read
Payments
What is a SEPA Credit Transfer?
What is a SEPA Credit Transfer?

Discover how to send and receive SEPA credit transfer payments.

2 min read
Payments
What is SEPA Instant?
What is SEPA Instant?

SEPA instant payments have changed the game for UK businesses.

2 min read
Payments
Advantages and Disadvantages of Direct Debit
Advantages and Disadvantages of Direct Debit

There are a number of different advantages and disadvantages of direct debit.

4 min read
Direct Debit
The best low-cost online payment systems in the UK
The best low-cost online payment systems in the UK

The top 5 low-cost payment gateways from Worldpay to PayPal

6 min read
Payments
How Do I Reinstate A Direct Debit?
How Do I Reinstate A Direct Debit?

Learn how to reinstate direct debits and ensure continuity of payment.

2 min read
Direct Debit
What are the different types of SEPA payments?
What are the different types of SEPA payments?

The different types of SEPA payments and how they can help with European trade.

2 min read
Payments
What is an EFT payment?
What is an EFT payment?

Explore the EFT payment method in more detail with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Payments
How to Write a Late Payment Email
How to Write a Late Payment Email

Late payment reminder emails are a valuable tool for chasing up unpaid invoices.

6 min read
Finance
The Top 10 International Payment Gateways for Global Businesses (2026 Guide)
The Top 10 International Payment Gateways for Global Businesses (2026 Guide)
7 min read
Global Payments
How long does a bank transfer take?
How long does a bank transfer take?

Learn more about UK bank transfer times with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is remittance advice for Bacs payments?
What is remittance advice for Bacs payments?

Discover more about Bacs payment remittance advice with GoCardless.

2 min read
Bacs
How to chase an overdue invoice
How to chase an overdue invoice

See our overdue invoice letter template, right here.

4 min read
Finance
How to create an online payment system for small business
How to create an online payment system for small business

Get more information about the different types of online payment system.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is a PSP (payment service provider)?
What is a PSP (payment service provider)?

What do payment service providers do? Read on to find out.

2 min read
Finance
How long do international bank transfers take?
How long do international bank transfers take?
2 min read
Bank Transfers

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