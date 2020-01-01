Giles Rowlinson

Senior Lead, Global Payment Partnerships - Open Banking

As Senior Lead, Global Payment Partnerships for Open Banking at GoCardless, Giles and his team manage relationships with partner banks and payment schemes. Giles has worked in the payments industry for over 12 years, developing expertise in multiple payment schemes, particularly in Bacs and Open Banking. Before joining GoCardless, Giles was the Service Line Manager at Bacs. He is currently involved with the Bacs Electronic Payment Affiliates group and the Open Banking Expert Advisory Group.

