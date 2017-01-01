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8x8 offers GoCardless payments to even more customers with the addition of ACH debit in the US
8x8 offers GoCardless payments to even more customers with the addition of ACH debit in the US

8x8 already reaping the rewards of their new payment system.

2 min read
Enterprise
GoCardless named a Leader in two G2 Grid® product ranking reports
GoCardless named a Leader in two G2 Grid® product ranking reports

GoCardless included in 'Payment Processing’ & ‘Subscription Revenue Management’

2 min read
Enterprise
8x8 selects GoCardless to manage recurring payments across its growing global business
8x8 selects GoCardless to manage recurring payments across its growing global business

GoCardless helps 8x8 cater to global payment preferences for Direct Debit.

1 min read
GoCardless
When does a small business have to pay tax in the UK?
When does a small business have to pay tax in the UK?

When do you have to start paying taxes? Read our guide for more information.

3 min read
Regulations
What is remittance advice?
What is remittance advice?

Want to know more about remittance advice slips? Read our definitive guide.

2 min read
Accounting
13 March update: COVID-19 precautions
13 March update: COVID-19 precautions

Steps we're taking to ensure the safety of staff and continuity of our service.

1 min read
GoCardless
What are BIC and SWIFT bank codes?
What are BIC and SWIFT bank codes?

BIC and SWIFT codes can be confusing, here is our simple guide.

4 min read
Payments
GoCardless named ‘Xero App Partner of the Year’ at Xerocon London
GoCardless named ‘Xero App Partner of the Year’ at Xerocon London
2 min read
GoCardless
Where are we in October?
Where are we in October?
1 min read
GoCardless
Five SaaSy highlights at SaaStock 2017
Five SaaSy highlights at SaaStock 2017
1 min read
GoCardless
Internationalisation and Automation: Interning at GoCardless
Internationalisation and Automation: Interning at GoCardless
2 min read
GoCardless
Where are we in September?
Where are we in September?
2 min read
GoCardless
GoCardless Career Switchers: From office manager to marketing executive
GoCardless Career Switchers: From office manager to marketing executive
2 min read
GoCardless
Removing obstacles to Direct Debit bulk changes: action by the regulator
Removing obstacles to Direct Debit bulk changes: action by the regulator
2 min read
Payments
How to optimise online new member acquisition
How to optimise online new member acquisition
2 min read
Growth
The highlights of 2015 from Team GoCardless
The highlights of 2015 from Team GoCardless
3 min read
GoCardless
GoCardless Basic API v2 Beta
GoCardless Basic API v2 Beta
1 min read
GoCardless wins Best Fintech Startup in Europe
GoCardless wins Best Fintech Startup in Europe
1 min read
Asperato integrates GoCardless with Salesforce
Asperato integrates GoCardless with Salesforce
1 min read
GoCardless
Teaming up for easy gym payments
Teaming up for easy gym payments
1 min read
GoCardless
Two awards in two days
Two awards in two days
1 min read
GoCardless
A big welcome to Clear Books!
A big welcome to Clear Books!
1 min read
Hello SpreedlyCore!
Hello SpreedlyCore!
1 min read
ChurchApp
ChurchApp
1 min read

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.