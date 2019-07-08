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Five SaaSy highlights at SaaStock 2017

GoCardless
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Last editedJan 20201 min read

It’s that time of year again; when the movers and shakers of the SaaS world come together to explore the best and brightest developments in the field.

SaaStock has quickly become the most important gathering of global SaaS companies in Europe, enabling the SaaS community to learn from one another.

This year, Team SaaStock is bringing 1500 founders, VCs and execs together in beautiful Dublin to learn how to build a category leading B2B SaaS business, while networking and having fun at the same time.

GoCardless is one of the event sponsors, so we’ve put together a run-down of our top five unmissable highlights coming up at SaaStock 2017. They include our selection of most hotly anticipated talks, panels, and social events. We hope to see you there!

1. Warm-Up Drinks

We’re hosting this year’s warm-up drinks along with our fellow SaaSters - Founders and Algolia. This one's for all founders, execs and investors who are in Dublin for this year's conference. Join us to catch up with old faces, meet some new ones, talk all things SaaS - and kick off SaaStock 2017 in style. (Kennedy's basement bar, Sunday September 17th, 6pm)

2. Talk: ‘Out of sight, not out of mind. Managing teams overseas’

A good one for all SaaS companies with international ambitions, Rachel Delacour (Co-Founder & GM, Bime by Zendesk) will speak on the topic of "Out of sight, not out of mind. Managing teams overseas" (SaaS City: Monday September 18th, 3.45pm)

3. Talk: ‘Switching the tables: 3 VCs advice to Algolia on how to invest in their Series B’

Nicolas Dessaigne (CEO and Co-founder, Algolia), along with Notion and Accel Partners, will share their experience and tips in the talk entitled "Switching the tables: 3 VCs advice to Algolia on how to invest in their Series B” (Day 1: Tuesday September 19th, 1.50pm)

4. Panel discussion: 'Staying on brand while scaling up'

Nicola Anderson, GoCardless VP Marketing, will join a panel discussion entitled 'Staying on brand while scaling up', along with fellow panelists from Bynder, Algolia, and G2 Crowd. (Day 2: Wednesday September 20th, 11.50am)

5. SaaSociety 2017

Our CEO, Hiroki Takeuchi will be speaking at SaaSociety, a private gathering of SaaS leaders, founders and select later-stage investors. (Day 3: Thursday September 21st, 10am)

Joining SaaStock? Make sure you come and say hello to us. Check out the full SaaStock 2017 agenda here.

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