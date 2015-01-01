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Charlotte Robinson

Sort code checkers: A complete guide
Sort code checkers: A complete guide

A guide to sort code checkers walking you through what a sort code checker is and how it works before looking at how effective they are.

3 min read
Payments
Failure rates, Cancellation rates and Indemnity Claims at GoCardless
Failure rates, Cancellation rates and Indemnity Claims at GoCardless

We’ve scoured our database of more than 3 million payments to bring to you some cold, hard facts about Direct Debit. This should help you decide whether or not Direct Debit is right for you.

2 min read
GoCardless
Christmas Opening Hours & Direct Debit Processing Over the Festive Period
Christmas Opening Hours & Direct Debit Processing Over the Festive Period
1 min read
GoCardless
SEPA Rulebook Updates: November 2015
SEPA Rulebook Updates: November 2015
2 min read
Payments
How to move customers to GoCardless
How to move customers to GoCardless

There are three main ways you can switch your customers over to GoCardless, which option is right for you will depend on a few things including whether you were already collecting Direct Debit payments and which GoCardless product you’re using.

2 min read
GoCardless
GoCardless named a UK Future Fifty Company
GoCardless named a UK Future Fifty Company
2 min read
GoCardless
How to set up customers to use Direct Debit
How to set up customers to use Direct Debit

Merchants often ask us for help getting their customers set up to use Direct Debit, so we've put together six simple steps that you can use to help them through the process.

6 min read
Payments
Introducing GoCardless Pro - the Direct Debit solution for larger organisations
Introducing GoCardless Pro - the Direct Debit solution for larger organisations
2 min read
GoCardless
Press Release: The Guardian and Funding Circle sign up for GoCardless Pro
Press Release: The Guardian and Funding Circle sign up for GoCardless Pro
2 min read
GoCardless
Football clubs: could Direct Debit increase your fanbase?
Football clubs: could Direct Debit increase your fanbase?

A few football clubs have started offering Direct Debit as a way for fans to spread their costs and make season tickets more affordable.

2 min read
Cash flow
GoCardless: now taking payments across the eurozone
GoCardless: now taking payments across the eurozone
1 min read
GoCardless
Clubs and societies: 4 simple ways to save time and do what you love
Clubs and societies: 4 simple ways to save time and do what you love

Managing a club or society is a lot of work – that’s before you even get to deciding on teams, formations or tactics. Here are our four top tips on cutting down some of this unwanted admin so you can get back to the activities you really love.

2 min read
Retention
Our Definitive Guide to Recurring Payments
Our Definitive Guide to Recurring Payments
1 min read
Payments
GoCardless Open House - Tuesday 26th August
GoCardless Open House - Tuesday 26th August
1 min read
GoCardless
Online payments: cleaner and more cost-efficient than cash?
Online payments: cleaner and more cost-efficient than cash?

Research released earlier this month by MasterCard and the University of Oxford has shown that, despite believing that handling cash is as unhygienic and dirty as public transport hand rails, less than 20% of us wash our hands after holding it.

1 min read
Cash flow
60% of businesses are missing out on the benefits of online payments - are you?
60% of businesses are missing out on the benefits of online payments - are you?

UK businesses have been rather slow when it comes to embracing the internet and, more specifically, online payments.

1 min read
Finance
The 3 things you should never use Direct Debit for
The 3 things you should never use Direct Debit for

Direct Debit can help you with one-off and recurring payments - both fixed and variable - but there are some types of transaction which you shouldn't ever use it for.

2 min read
Payments
Thinking about changing your Direct Debit provider?
Thinking about changing your Direct Debit provider?

Here’s a guide to help you figure out whether the time is right

3 min read
Payments
Exciting news from the Foundation of Hearts
Exciting news from the Foundation of Hearts
1 min read
GoCardless
Cancelling Direct debit payments - what merchants and payers need to know
Cancelling Direct debit payments - what merchants and payers need to know

The ability to instantly cancel a Direct Debit instruction is an important right for your customers.

4 min read
Payments

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.