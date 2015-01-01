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A guide to sort code checkers walking you through what a sort code checker is and how it works before looking at how effective they are.
We’ve scoured our database of more than 3 million payments to bring to you some cold, hard facts about Direct Debit. This should help you decide whether or not Direct Debit is right for you.
There are three main ways you can switch your customers over to GoCardless, which option is right for you will depend on a few things including whether you were already collecting Direct Debit payments and which GoCardless product you’re using.
Merchants often ask us for help getting their customers set up to use Direct Debit, so we've put together six simple steps that you can use to help them through the process.
A few football clubs have started offering Direct Debit as a way for fans to spread their costs and make season tickets more affordable.
Managing a club or society is a lot of work – that’s before you even get to deciding on teams, formations or tactics. Here are our four top tips on cutting down some of this unwanted admin so you can get back to the activities you really love.
Research released earlier this month by MasterCard and the University of Oxford has shown that, despite believing that handling cash is as unhygienic and dirty as public transport hand rails, less than 20% of us wash our hands after holding it.
UK businesses have been rather slow when it comes to embracing the internet and, more specifically, online payments.
Direct Debit can help you with one-off and recurring payments - both fixed and variable - but there are some types of transaction which you shouldn't ever use it for.
Here’s a guide to help you figure out whether the time is right
The ability to instantly cancel a Direct Debit instruction is an important right for your customers.