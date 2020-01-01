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Strategic partnership includes new product integration.
Learn how to find total addressable market with our simple guide.
Find out everything you need to know about asset turnover ratio.
Many don’t realise that the carnival’s origins lie in race riots in 1958.
Parse and transform Markdown documents with Remark to introduce a new syntax
Target marketing can help your business focus on the most receptive buyers.
What is SaaS? Find out more about the benefits of the SaaS model.
Explore the benefits of pro forma financial statements with our simple guide.
Learn more about the definition of differentiation in business, right here.
Abridged accounts are simplified versions of your business’s full accounts.
Virtual CFOs handle the duties of traditional CFOs on a remote, part-time basis
Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.
Find out more about what is meant by impairment of assets with our easy guide.
Explore the main differences between VAT invoices and commercial invoices.
Discover how to run a paperless office with our comprehensive guide.
Accruals are expenses/revenue for which cash hasn’t yet changed hands.
Principal payments are payments towards the original sum of a loan.
Want to know how to do break-even analysis? Find out here.
The debt service coverage ratio measures your firm’s ability to repay debts.
Crisis management can help SaaS companies identify and manage threats.
Explore the benefits of cohort analysis for SaaS companies, right here.
Explore the advantages and disadvantages of activity-based costing.
Get the lowdown on the Imprest petty cash procedure, right here.