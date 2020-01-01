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GoCardless and Zuora partner up to revolutionise global subscription payments
GoCardless and Zuora partner up to revolutionise global subscription payments

Strategic partnership includes new product integration.

2 min read
Enterprise
What does total addressable market mean?
What does total addressable market mean?

Learn how to find total addressable market with our simple guide.

2 min read
Growth
What is Intrapreneurship & How Can Your Business Harness it?
What is Intrapreneurship & How Can Your Business Harness it?
3 min read
Growth
How to Calculate Total Asset Turnover Ratio
How to Calculate Total Asset Turnover Ratio

Find out everything you need to know about asset turnover ratio.

2 min read
Finance
Notting Hill Carnival: How did Europe’s biggest street party begin?
Notting Hill Carnival: How did Europe’s biggest street party begin?

Many don’t realise that the carnival’s origins lie in race riots in 1958.

2 min read
Life at GoCardless
Having Fun with Markdown and Remark
Having Fun with Markdown and Remark

Parse and transform Markdown documents with Remark to introduce a new syntax

4 min read
Technology
What is target marketing and how can it help my business?
What is target marketing and how can it help my business?

Target marketing can help your business focus on the most receptive buyers.

3 min read
Growth
What is SaaS? Our Complete Guide to Software as a Service
What is SaaS? Our Complete Guide to Software as a Service

What is SaaS? Find out more about the benefits of the SaaS model.

2 min read
SaaS
What is a Pro Forma Statement?
What is a Pro Forma Statement?

Explore the benefits of pro forma financial statements with our simple guide.

3 min read
Accounting
Why differentiation in business matters
Why differentiation in business matters

Learn more about the definition of differentiation in business, right here.

3 min read
Growth
What Are Abridged Accounts?
What Are Abridged Accounts?

Abridged accounts are simplified versions of your business’s full accounts.

2 min read
Accounting
The Benefits of a Virtual CFO
The Benefits of a Virtual CFO

Virtual CFOs handle the duties of traditional CFOs on a remote, part-time basis

3 min read
Starting a Business
Accounts payable: everything you need to know
Accounts payable: everything you need to know

Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.

2 min read
Accounting
What Does Impairment Mean in Accounting?
What Does Impairment Mean in Accounting?

Find out more about what is meant by impairment of assets with our easy guide.

2 min read
Accounting
Commercial invoice vs. VAT invoice: what’s the difference?
Commercial invoice vs. VAT invoice: what’s the difference?

Explore the main differences between VAT invoices and commercial invoices.

2 min read
Invoicing
How to Create a Paperless Office
How to Create a Paperless Office

Discover how to run a paperless office with our comprehensive guide.

3 min read
Business Management
Understanding Accruals in Accounting
Understanding Accruals in Accounting

Accruals are expenses/revenue for which cash hasn’t yet changed hands.

2 min read
Accounting
How to Calculate Principal Payment
How to Calculate Principal Payment

Principal payments are payments towards the original sum of a loan.

2 min read
Payments
What Is Break-Even Analysis?
What Is Break-Even Analysis?

Want to know how to do break-even analysis? Find out here.

3 min read
Finance
What Is the Debt Service Coverage Ratio?
What Is the Debt Service Coverage Ratio?

The debt service coverage ratio measures your firm’s ability to repay debts.

2 min read
Accounting
Crisis Management for SaaS Companies
Crisis Management for SaaS Companies

Crisis management can help SaaS companies identify and manage threats.

3 min read
Business Management
What Is Cohort Analysis?
What Is Cohort Analysis?

Explore the benefits of cohort analysis for SaaS companies, right here.

2 min read
Business Management
What Is Activity-Based Costing?
What Is Activity-Based Costing?

Explore the advantages and disadvantages of activity-based costing.

2 min read
Accounting
What Is the Imprest System?
What Is the Imprest System?

Get the lowdown on the Imprest petty cash procedure, right here.

2 min read
Cash flow

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.