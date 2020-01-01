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How to Write a Late Payment Email
How to Write a Late Payment Email

Late payment reminder emails are a valuable tool for chasing up unpaid invoices.

6 min read
Finance
Understanding the Order to Cash Cycle
Understanding the Order to Cash Cycle

The order to cash cycle covers every business process related to making a sale.

3 min read
Accounting
Changing Your SaaS Pricing Model
Changing Your SaaS Pricing Model

Get the inside track on how to reprice your SaaS products and services.

3 min read
Subscription
What is a challenger bank?
What is a challenger bank?

Learn more about the rise of challenger banks in the UK.

2 min read
Payments
Making free trials work for your SaaS business
Making free trials work for your SaaS business

Could free trials work for you? Explore SaaS free trial best practices.

3 min read
SaaS
What is the interest coverage ratio?
What is the interest coverage ratio?

Explore the interest coverage ratio formula, different variations, and more.

2 min read
Accounting
What does distinctive competence mean for my business?
What does distinctive competence mean for my business?

Explore our distinctive competence definition for businesses, right here.

2 min read
Retention
Budget vs. forecast: what’s the difference?
Budget vs. forecast: what’s the difference?

Budgets are goals, forecasts are predictions. Read on for more information.

2 min read
Accounting
A guide to liquidity in accounting
A guide to liquidity in accounting

What are liquid assets in accounting? Get the inside track with our guide.

2 min read
Accounting
What Is the Triple Bottom Line?
What Is the Triple Bottom Line?

Read about the benefits of the triple bottom line with our simple guide.

2 min read
Business Management
What does OPEX (operating expenses) mean for my business?
What does OPEX (operating expenses) mean for my business?

Find out everything you need to know about the OPEX formula, right here.

2 min read
Accounting
What Is Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)?
What Is Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)?

Corporate social responsibility can make your business socially accountable.

2 min read
Business Management
What is the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)?
What is the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)?

What did the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, accomplish? Read on

2 min read
Regulations
How small businesses need to be using fintech in 2020
How small businesses need to be using fintech in 2020

Experts across the industry shared their fintech advice for small businesses.

4 min read
Invoicing
Five things to consider when selecting a payments partner
Five things to consider when selecting a payments partner

Xero's Ben Johnson suggests considerations for choosing who to partner with.

4 min read
Payments
We’ve appointed Even Walser as our new Chief Revenue Officer
We’ve appointed Even Walser as our new Chief Revenue Officer

Even will drive adoption of GoCardless to enterprise organisations globally.

1 min read
GoCardless
8x8 offers GoCardless payments to even more customers with the addition of ACH debit in the US
8x8 offers GoCardless payments to even more customers with the addition of ACH debit in the US

8x8 already reaping the rewards of their new payment system.

2 min read
Enterprise
Invoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?
Invoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?

Explore the difference between invoices and receipts, right here.

2 min read
Finance
What is a billing cycle?
What is a billing cycle?

Get the inside track on billing cycles with our short and definitive guide.

2 min read
Finance
What is annual contract value (ACV)?
What is annual contract value (ACV)?

Understand the importance of annual contract value to SaaS companies.

2 min read
Finance
What is BPO (business process outsourcing)?
What is BPO (business process outsourcing)?

Learn more about the benefits of working with a BPO provider, right here.

2 min read
Business Management
What are funnel metrics and how can they help your business?
What are funnel metrics and how can they help your business?

Explore the best funnel metrics to measure the efficacy of your sales funnel.

2 min read
Growth
What is profit per employee and how can it help my business?
What is profit per employee and how can it help my business?

Find out how to calculate profit per employee with our simple guide.

2 min read
Accounting
How to Create an Effective Company Mission Statement
How to Create an Effective Company Mission Statement

A company mission statement is a simple declaration of your company’s goals.

2 min read
Business Management

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