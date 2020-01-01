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Best Making Tax Digital software
Best Making Tax Digital software

Find the best Making Tax Digital compatible software

3 min read
Accounting
What is marginal revenue?
What is marginal revenue?

Find out how to calculate marginal revenue and why it’s so important

2 min read
Accounting
What is the gearing ratio?
What is the gearing ratio?

Learn why the gearing ratio metric matters to investors

2 min read
Accounting
What is forensic accounting?
What is forensic accounting?

Forensic accounting helps sniff out financial crime

2 min read
Accounting
What is a fixed interest rate?
What is a fixed interest rate?

Find out how a fixed interest rate can help make your outgoings more predictable

3 min read
Finance
What is a zero balance account?
What is a zero balance account?

Believe it or not, there are advantages to having zero balance

3 min read
Accounting
How to develop an effective go-to-market strategy
How to develop an effective go-to-market strategy

Make sure your new launch is a success with a go-to-market strategy

2 min read
Business Management
What is a suspense account?
What is a suspense account?

A suspense account is essential for holding unknown amounts

2 min read
Accounting
A guide to sinking funds
A guide to sinking funds

What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here

2 min read
Finance
What is management accounting?
What is management accounting?

Management accounting is something every business needs

2 min read
Accounting
Double-entry bookkeeping explained
Double-entry bookkeeping explained

Learn how to take your finances seriously with double-entry bookkeeping

2 min read
Accounting
Deferred tax explained
Deferred tax explained

Tax payments made late or too early count as deferred tax on the balance sheet.

2 min read
Accounting
What is customer segmentation analysis?
What is customer segmentation analysis?

Focus your resources by performing a customer segmentation analysis.

2 min read
Business Management
How to develop an effective customer experience strategy
How to develop an effective customer experience strategy
2 min read
Business Management
What is an internal audit?
What is an internal audit?

An internal audit could keep your business on track. Here’s how

2 min read
Accounting
What is technical debt?
What is technical debt?

Learn more about the pros and cons of technical debt

3 min read
Business Management
What is reserve accounting?
What is reserve accounting?

Reserves are profits that have been set aside for a specific purpose

2 min read
Accounting
What is operating leverage?
What is operating leverage?

Operating leverage reveals what percentage of your total costs are fixed

2 min read
Accounting
A guide to consolidated financial statements
A guide to consolidated financial statements

See our consolidated financial statement definition

2 min read
Accounting
How can aging of accounts receivable help your business?
How can aging of accounts receivable help your business?

Aging reports for accounts receivable can help improve your financial health

2 min read
Accounting
What is mezzanine financing?
What is mezzanine financing?

Learn about mezzanine financing, a hybrid loan option for small businesses

2 min read
Finance
What is a debenture?
What is a debenture?

Learn about debentures and how they can help businesses secure extra funding

2 min read
Finance
What is business consolidation?
What is business consolidation?

Business consolidation can help cut costs and improve operational efficiency

2 min read
Business Management
What is forward rate?
What is forward rate?

Learn more about the forward rate equation with our simple guide

2 min read
Finance

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