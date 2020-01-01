Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
Find the best Making Tax Digital compatible software
Find out how to calculate marginal revenue and why it’s so important
Learn why the gearing ratio metric matters to investors
Find out how a fixed interest rate can help make your outgoings more predictable
Believe it or not, there are advantages to having zero balance
Make sure your new launch is a success with a go-to-market strategy
A suspense account is essential for holding unknown amounts
What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here
Management accounting is something every business needs
Learn how to take your finances seriously with double-entry bookkeeping
Tax payments made late or too early count as deferred tax on the balance sheet.
Focus your resources by performing a customer segmentation analysis.
An internal audit could keep your business on track. Here’s how
Learn more about the pros and cons of technical debt
Reserves are profits that have been set aside for a specific purpose
Operating leverage reveals what percentage of your total costs are fixed
See our consolidated financial statement definition
Aging reports for accounts receivable can help improve your financial health
Learn about mezzanine financing, a hybrid loan option for small businesses
Learn about debentures and how they can help businesses secure extra funding
Business consolidation can help cut costs and improve operational efficiency
Learn more about the forward rate equation with our simple guide