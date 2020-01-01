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Find out more about deductions and allowances designed for tax relief
Could a franchise model work for your business? Discover the pros and cons
In conversation with The Guardian and Quandoo.
Brand awareness is about raising awareness among your target audience
Business communication skills are about listening as much as talking
Actual vs. forecast templates help you compare your goals to your results
Inventory control charts tell you how much stock you have left
From January 2021, the UK will replace the IFRS with a national framework
Find out how your credit limit impacts how you fund your business
The operating expenses ratio is a key metric for your business.
Learn how to calculate the financial safety of your business.
Sometimes, taking risks pays off. Learn about market risk premium
What’s the difference between internal and external sources of finance?
Overtrading in accounting is taking orders you don’t have resources to fulfil
There’s a simple difference: indirect tax is taken out during the supply chain
Overtime is taxed at the same rate as ordinary pay
Progressive tax is a system of taxation wherein higher earners pay more
Learn the CAPM formula and how to use it in finance or investing
Learn how to optimise your recurring payment operations
A business continuity plan is all about planning for disaster or disruption
TTM in finance stands for “trailing twelve months” and refers to a data period
Your inventory turnover ratio shows how efficiently you’re managing your stock