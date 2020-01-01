Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Latest articles

What is tax relief?
What is tax relief?

Find out more about deductions and allowances designed for tax relief

2 min read
Finance
What is a franchise?
What is a franchise?

Could a franchise model work for your business? Discover the pros and cons

2 min read
Business Management
Fireside chat: Rethinking your payment strategy
Fireside chat: Rethinking your payment strategy

In conversation with The Guardian and Quandoo.

1 min read
Enterprise
Top 3 tips to improve your brand awareness
Top 3 tips to improve your brand awareness

Brand awareness is about raising awareness among your target audience

2 min read
Business Management
What is the market to book ratio?
What is the market to book ratio?

Find out how valuable your business looks

2 min read
Accounting
Top 4 business communication skills
Top 4 business communication skills

Business communication skills are about listening as much as talking

2 min read
Business Management
Actual vs. forecast templates
Actual vs. forecast templates

Actual vs. forecast templates help you compare your goals to your results

2 min read
Accounting
Understanding inventory control
Understanding inventory control

Inventory control charts tell you how much stock you have left

2 min read
Finance
The impact of Brexit on IFRS in the UK
The impact of Brexit on IFRS in the UK

From January 2021, the UK will replace the IFRS with a national framework

2 min read
Accounting
What is a credit limit?
What is a credit limit?

Find out how your credit limit impacts how you fund your business

3 min read
Accounting
What are operating expenses?
What are operating expenses?

The operating expenses ratio is a key metric for your business.

2 min read
Accounting
How to calculate margin of safety
How to calculate margin of safety

Learn how to calculate the financial safety of your business.

4 min read
Finance
What is the market risk premium?
What is the market risk premium?

Sometimes, taking risks pays off. Learn about market risk premium

2 min read
Accounting
Internal vs. external financing
Internal vs. external financing

What’s the difference between internal and external sources of finance?

2 min read
Cash flow
What is overtrading?
What is overtrading?

Overtrading in accounting is taking orders you don’t have resources to fulfil

2 min read
Cash flow
Direct tax vs. indirect tax
Direct tax vs. indirect tax

There’s a simple difference: indirect tax is taken out during the supply chain

2 min read
Accounting
How to calculate your overtime tax
How to calculate your overtime tax

Overtime is taxed at the same rate as ordinary pay

2 min read
Accounting
What is progressive tax?
What is progressive tax?

Progressive tax is a system of taxation wherein higher earners pay more

2 min read
Accounting
Bacs processing calendar 2021
Bacs processing calendar 2021
1 min read
Bacs
What is the CAPM formula?
What is the CAPM formula?

Learn the CAPM formula and how to use it in finance or investing

2 min read
Finance
[Video] The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: A framework for a better payment strategy
[Video] The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: A framework for a better payment strategy

Learn how to optimise your recurring payment operations

5 min read
Payments
What is a business continuity plan (BCP)?
What is a business continuity plan (BCP)?

A business continuity plan is all about planning for disaster or disruption

2 min read
Business Management
What does TTM stand for?
What does TTM stand for?

TTM in finance stands for “trailing twelve months” and refers to a data period

2 min read
Finance
What is inventory turnover ratio?
What is inventory turnover ratio?

Your inventory turnover ratio shows how efficiently you’re managing your stock

2 min read
Accounting

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.