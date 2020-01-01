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What is an oligopoly?
What is an oligopoly?

We explain the meaning of an oligopoly and why you need to understand it

2 min read
Business Management
What is Monopolistic Competition?
What is Monopolistic Competition?

Understanding monopolistic competition can give you a competitive edge.

2 min read
Business Management
What is a Fiduciary? And What are Their Duties?
What is a Fiduciary? And What are Their Duties?

The duties, and responsibilities of a Fiduciary.

2 min read
Finance
What is FOREX? And Why Does it Matter?
What is FOREX? And Why Does it Matter?

We demystify Forex so that you, and your business, can benefit

2 min read
Finance
What is a Yield Curve & Why Do You Need to Know?
What is a Yield Curve & Why Do You Need to Know?

Understanding a Yield Curve is important in understanding your investments.

2 min read
Finance
Top 6 employee management software systems in 2021
Top 6 employee management software systems in 2021

Choose from the best employee management software on the market this year.

2 min read
Business Management
How to Claim Back Overpaid Tax
How to Claim Back Overpaid Tax

Find out what you need to know to claim an overpaid tax refund from HMRC.

2 min read
Accounting
What is IR35 and who does it apply to?
What is IR35 and who does it apply to?

Are you up to date with the latest IR35 tax rules? Find out who they apply to.

3 min read
Business Management
The GoCardless guide to: Optimising your payment mix with customer campaigns
The GoCardless guide to: Optimising your payment mix with customer campaigns

How a well-targeted customer campaign can help customers switch to bank debit.

7 min read
GoCardless
The GoCardless guide to: Optimising your payment mix with internal training
The GoCardless guide to: Optimising your payment mix with internal training

Enable your team to communicate the value of bank debit to your customers.

3 min read
GoCardless
What is the times interest earned ratio?
What is the times interest earned ratio?

Perform a business health check with the times interest earned ratio

2 min read
Accounting
What is financial ratio analysis?
What is financial ratio analysis?

Find out everything you need to know about financial ratio analysis

2 min read
Accounting
What are drawings in accounting?
What are drawings in accounting?

Drawings in accounting are records of withdrawals by business owners

2 min read
Finance
Sharpe Ratio: what is it and how to calculate it
Sharpe Ratio: what is it and how to calculate it

Learn how to make smarter investments using the Sharpe Ratio

3 min read
Accounting
What is a loan covenant?
What is a loan covenant?

Get the inside track on loan covenants with our handy loan covenant definition

2 min read
Finance
What is mark to market in accounting?
What is mark to market in accounting?

How could mark to market in accounting be useful for your business?

3 min read
Accounting
What is off-balance-sheet financing?
What is off-balance-sheet financing?

Find out everything you need to know about off-sheet-financing in this guide

2 min read
Accounting
What is Matrix Management?
What is Matrix Management?

Learn how matrix management can boost overall business productivity

3 min read
Business Management
Residual Value: What is it and how to calculate it
Residual Value: What is it and how to calculate it

Learn about the benefits of residual value and how to calculate it.

2 min read
Accounting
Non-Disclosure Agreement: What are they and how do they work?
Non-Disclosure Agreement: What are they and how do they work?

Learn how a non-disclosure agreement works and its core elements

2 min read
Regulations
What is the time period principle?
What is the time period principle?

Learn how the time period principle in accounting works with GoCardless

2 min read
Accounting
What does incremental budgeting mean?
What does incremental budgeting mean?

Learn about incremental budgeting, advantages, and disadvantages

2 min read
Accounting
How to prevent card-not-present (CNP) fraud
How to prevent card-not-present (CNP) fraud

Find out about cnp fraud and ways to prevent it

2 min read
Business Management
How to choose cloud accounting or invoicing software
How to choose cloud accounting or invoicing software

There are lots of solutions out there. Which factors should you consider?

3 min read
Invoicing

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GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.