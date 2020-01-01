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How To Create A Presell Page with Examples
How To Create A Presell Page with Examples

Discover how to create a presell landing page, with presell page examples.

2 min read
Small Business
Distance Selling Regulations
Distance Selling Regulations

An easy-to-follow guide to distance selling regulations for SMEs.

2 min read
Small Business
How to Structure a B2B Invoice (& Template)
How to Structure a B2B Invoice (& Template)

Generate B2B invoices quickly and easily using our template

2 min read
Invoicing
How To Sell Your Online Course
How To Sell Your Online Course

How to sell your online course with the right booking and payment platforms.

2 min read
Payments
How to pay freelance consultants
How to pay freelance consultants

Consultant payment terms are always going to vary depending on the business

2 min read
Payments
The best next-generation payment solutions
The best next-generation payment solutions

Cash is no longer king and credit cards might soon follow suit

2 min read
Payments
Should my business refuse cash payments?
Should my business refuse cash payments?

In the UK it is not illegal for businesses to refuse cash as payment

2 min read
Small Business
How to Price Your SaaS Offering
How to Price Your SaaS Offering

We look at how to price SaaS software competitively but profitably.

2 min read
Payments
[Report] How Customers Pay Impacts How Long they Stay
[Report] How Customers Pay Impacts How Long they Stay

The retention of customer relationships is the key to growth for any business. See the latest research on how payment methods influence customer churn and retention from Zuora, the Subscribed Institute and GoCardless.

PDF
A Complete Guide to ASPSPs
A Complete Guide to ASPSPs

Everything payment account users need to know about ASPSPs

2 min read
Payments
What are Sweeping Payments?
What are Sweeping Payments?

Learn more about the benefits of using a sweep account.

2 min read
Payments
What Is an API in open banking?
What Is an API in open banking?

Could using open banking API architecture help your business grow?

5 min read
Open Banking
Overcoming The Business Threats in 2022
Overcoming The Business Threats in 2022

How to identify and overcome the latest threats in business for 2022 and beyond

2 min read
Small Business
GoCardless launches open banking-powered fraud prevention tool
GoCardless launches open banking-powered fraud prevention tool
3 min read
Press Releases
Fight back against fraud with GoCardless’ new account verification tool
Fight back against fraud with GoCardless’ new account verification tool

Introducing GoCardless' latest open banking powered feature in the UK

3 min read
Open Banking
How to convince a customer to pay a debt
How to convince a customer to pay a debt

Debt collection tactics and tips to help you recover what you’re owed.

3 min read
Small Business
What to do when a customer won't pay
What to do when a customer won't pay

Advice on what to do when a customer won’t pay and how to avoid the problem.

3 min read
Small Business
How to automate your savings using apps
How to automate your savings using apps

How to use automatic savings apps to help you get into the savings habit.

2 min read
Small Business
How to Write an Unpaid Invoice Letter
How to Write an Unpaid Invoice Letter

A late invoice payment letter can help you get your cash flow on track.

2 min read
Payments
2022 Cybersecurity Trends For Businesses
2022 Cybersecurity Trends For Businesses

A simple guide to the key cybersecurity threats and defence strategies for 2022.

2 min read
Small Business
How to take card payments without a machine
How to take card payments without a machine

How to take credit and debit card payments without using a card machine.

3 min read
Cards
Payment processor for your nonprofit
Payment processor for your nonprofit

Here’s how to accept recurring donations online.

6 min read
Payments
How to Prevent Chargebacks
How to Prevent Chargebacks

Discover the latest chargeback fraud prevention tips.

3 min read
Cash flow
Top 5 Stripe Alternatives
Top 5 Stripe Alternatives

In search of a payment processor? Here are some of the top Stripe alternatives.

3 min read
Payments

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GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.