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Cater to customer preferences with online payment method statistics.
Discover how to encourage impulse buying at checkout.
Browse our tips for recession proofing a small business.
Learn how to devise the best business strategies in a recession.
Payment recovery can help improve your cash flow. Here’s how.
How to carry out a cash flow budget with an illustrative example.
A choice of subscription billing solutions to help scale your business.
These 5 Xero construction apps will help users get the most from the platform.
We explore 5 essential Xero add-ons to help you track your company’s expenses.
We look at some Xero add-ons to help businesses better manage their cash flow.
We look at 5 Xero add-ons to help you get the most out of the platform
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Is your buy-to-let cash flow as good as it could be?
Which accounting software is best suited to your business?
Could open banking help to transform your business?
Could your business use a break-even analysis chart?
A simple guide to the four key benefits of ecommerce subscription models.