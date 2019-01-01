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What is a payment processor?
What is a payment processor?

Our guide to payment gateways vs. payment processors vs. merchant accounts.

3 min read
Payments
What is a merchant account? Guide for small businesses
What is a merchant account? Guide for small businesses
3 min read
Payments
How to calculate customer acquisition cost (CAC)?
How to calculate customer acquisition cost (CAC)?

Our comprehensive guide to calculating customer acquisition cost.

2 min read
Subscription
What is cash flow forecasting?
What is cash flow forecasting?

Forecasting cash flow can help you make important investment decisions...

3 min read
Cash flow
What is bank debit?
What is bank debit?

Learn all about this umbrella term for various bank-to-bank payments schemes.

3 min read
Payments
What do net 30 payment terms mean?
What do net 30 payment terms mean?

Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.

4 min read
Accounting
8 Ways to Raise Investment for Your Startup Business
8 Ways to Raise Investment for Your Startup Business

What are the different types of start-up business investment? Find out here.

3 min read
Growth
How long do international bank transfers take?
How long do international bank transfers take?
2 min read
Bank Transfers
A guide to automated invoice processing systems
A guide to automated invoice processing systems

Automated invoice processing can make your company more efficient. Learn more.

3 min read
Finance
How to calculate annual churn rate
How to calculate annual churn rate

Want to learn how to calculate annual churn rate? Find out here.

2 min read
Retention
Accounts Receivable Turnover Ratio: Definitions, Formula & Examples
Accounts Receivable Turnover Ratio: Definitions, Formula & Examples

Learn how to calculate your business’s accounts receivable turnover ratio.

3 min read
Cash flow
How to Calculate ARR (Accounting Rate of Return)?
How to Calculate ARR (Accounting Rate of Return)?

A breakdown of everything you need to know when calculating ARR...

3 min read
Accounting
On-demand | How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences
On-demand | How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences

Wednesday 4 March at 11 am (UK time)

1 min read
Payments
Payment preferences in the UK: 2019 - 2020 snapshot
Payment preferences in the UK: 2019 - 2020 snapshot

How UK businesses and consumers prefer to pay, and what it means for you.

2 min read
Payments
What is a discounted cash flow (DCF)?
What is a discounted cash flow (DCF)?

Our comprehensive guide to discounted cash flow models and analysis.

2 min read
Cash flow
What is accounts payable and receivable process
What is accounts payable and receivable process

What is the accounts payable and receivable process? Learn more here.

2 min read
Cash flow
How to calculate levered free cash flow
How to calculate levered free cash flow

We break down everything you need to know about levered free cash flow.

2 min read
Cash flow
What is an International Bank Account Number (IBAN)?
What is an International Bank Account Number (IBAN)?

Planning on making an international payment in Europe? You might need an IBAN.

2 min read
Is a freemium business model right for my business?
Is a freemium business model right for my business?

When should businesses consider moving to a freemium business model?

2 min read
Growth
How to write an invoice email
How to write an invoice email

Want to learn how to write an invoice email? Read on to find out.

5 min read
Invoicing
5 most effective client retention strategies
5 most effective client retention strategies

We break down the best retention strategies to build relationships with clients.

2 min read
Retention
How to start a subscription box business
How to start a subscription box business

Want to know how to start up a subscription box business? Find out more.

2 min read
Subscription
Going Global - Episode 1: Why your international expansion plan should prioritise payment preference.
Going Global - Episode 1: Why your international expansion plan should prioritise payment preference.

with special guest Paul Lynch, CEO Chargify

Webinar
Global Payments
Why we've been nominated as UK FinTech of the year
Why we've been nominated as UK FinTech of the year

Just some of the reasons why 50,000 businesses use GoCardless.

2 min read
GoCardless

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GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.