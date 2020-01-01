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The open banking adoption roadmap: Are you keeping pace?

Watch our webinar as we dive into the latest research from 11:FS and GoCardless looking at the open banking adoption roadmap and hear first-hand how Newton Property Management are using open banking today.

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On Demand

Meet our speakers:

  • Paul Foster, Director, Global Payment Partnerships at GoCardless

  • Vincent Goldie, CEO of Newton Property 

  • Benjamin Ensor, Director of Research & Strategy at 11:FS

In our short webinar, we look at: 

  • Key findings from the 11:FS research

  • The industries and use cases driving adoption today and in the future

  • Open banking payments in action with Newton Property Management

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.