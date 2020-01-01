Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Enterprise

[Webinar] Mastering Payments: How Re-Leased are saving $10,000 a month in bank fees through automation

Hear how Re-Leased automated their payments process, reduced their DSO by 15 days and are now saving $10,000 a month in bank fees.

Scroll to learn more

Now available on-demand

Speakers:

  • Sam Caulton, Chief Financial Officer, Re-Leased

  • Pat Phelan, Chief Customer Officer, GoCardless

In this webinar we will cover:

  • Why cash flow is so critical to Re-Leased's success

  • How their manual process was stopping them from scaling internationally

  • How they've solved their payment challenges through automation

  • How Direct Debit helped them reduce their DSO by 33%

  • How they're now saving $10,000 every month in bank fees

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.