GoCardless vs. Stripe
Lower your costs, and face fewer failed payments, with G2’s higher-rated payments provider.
Why choose GoCardless over Stripe?
Lower costs
1%+ 20p – that’s all a domestic transaction costs with us. With Stripe, it’ll set you back 1.4% + 20p. Start saving from day one.
Fewer failed payments
Up to 99.5% of GoCardless payments are successful, depending on your settings. But only 92.1% of card payments are successful, on average.
Higher rated
Businesses on G2 have rated GoCardless 4.8 stars overall, compared to 4.3 stars for Stripe.
Used by 75,000+ businesses. Small to enterprise. Globally.
Ready for payments with lower fees and fewer failures?
Give GoCardless a go, and see why businesses on G2 prefer it to Stripe. Pay-as-you-go pricing. No commitments. Easy.
Even more to love, with GoCardless
Bye-bye late payments
It’s easy for your customers to make instant, one-off payments. Or set up automated payments, so neither of you has to lift a finger.
Stress less
Easy, on-time payments means hours saved on annoying admin. So you can better spend the time elsewhere.
All the features you need
International payments, intelligent retries, connections to 350+ other business softwares, and more. GoCardless has got you covered.
Get started with GoCardless
Get started without any obligations. Just tell us a few details about your business for security purposes, then start collecting payments hassle-free.
