GoCardless vs. Stripe
Why bank payments, not cards?
Lower transaction fees
Card payments are routed through a network of intermediaries, with each adding their fee.
Bank payments, by contrast, are direct account-to-account transfers with no intermediaries.
Lower payment failure rate
Cards expire or get lost and cancelled, resulting in failed payments.
Bank accounts do not expire and cannot be lost, meaning more successful payment collections.
Less manual admin
Card payment failures create a significant level of manual admin.
Bank payment admin with GoCardless can be automated, including reconciliation.
A $100 transaction saves you over 64% in fees compared to Stripe
Accepting a $100 payment with Stripe from a domestic card will cost you $3.20. However, with GoCardless, that transaction costs just $1.15 on our Standard Plan.*
We've processed around 17,000 direct bank payments in two years and not had a single payment failure, which is absolutely fantastic. That compares with card payments, where we get a lot of failures.
Rod Bull, Project Manager, NHS
Why choose GoCardless over Stripe?
Award-winning customer support
GoCardless’ Customer Support Team have won big awards, including European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards (2022) and Best Small Customer Service Team (2021).
“I have been working with GoCardless for the past 6 years. Every step of our journey, GC have supported me throughout. I cannot think of a single person that has not tried to help or go above and beyond.”
Payers trust bank payments
Bank payment methods such as Direct Debit are well known and trusted in Canada.
“When asked which payment method they trusted most, 89% of payers chose bank payments over card payments.”
Ease of setup and use
GoCardless is easy to set up and integrates with 350 popular business software platforms. Create payment plans in a few clicks inside the user-friendly merchant dashboard, or by API integration.
“We were ready to go within 24-48 hours, it was very, very easy. Everything from the day I registered has worked seamlessly.”
- Lee Drayton, Managing Director, LD Fitness
