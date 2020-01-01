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15% credit card vs 2.9% failure rate

Are credit card payment failures a challenge for your business? Reduce your payment failure rate and the cost to collect payments with one payment solution.

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What we offer

Subscription payments

Collect subscriptions by Direct Debit across the globe, minimise involuntary churn and save valuable time with automation.

Collect up to 99.5% of payments

With Direct Debit, collect 97.1% of payments on the first try and using intelligent payment recovery successfully collect up to 99.5% of payments.

  • Subscription payments

    Collect subscriptions by Direct Debit across the globe, minimise involuntary churn and save valuable time with automation.

  • Collect up to 99.5% of payments

    With Direct Debit, collect 97.1% of payments on the first try and using intelligent payment recovery successfully collect up to 99.5% of payments.

Save money by reducing failed payments

Stop wasting time chasing payments by reducing payment failure to 2.9% and then recover 70% of those that fail. Calculate what you could save.

Calculate savings

Collecting payments via GoCardless is 50% cheaper than credit cards.

Shane Williams, Customer Experience Director, Gravity Active Entertainment

Streamlined and cost-effective payment collection

Commercial property management software, Re-Leased reduced financial risk whilst gaining more time to focus on their customers. 

See how Re-Leased saved $10,000 a month in bank fees by automating payment operations and reducing DSO with GoCardless.

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Trusted by 70,000 businesses

Don’t take our word for it, we’re trusted by thousands of businesses around the world to help with their payment needs.

Get started with GoCardless

Are you ready to take your payments to the next level? Find out more about our payment solution by speaking to our payments experts.

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.