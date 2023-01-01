Skip to content

Our customer-first approach

We’re here to support you

Our team is here to help you maximize the value you get from GoCardless throughout your journey with us.

logo-docusign-white@3x
us-02-GoTo
box logo white
logo-8-8@3x
logo-surveymonkey@3x
Expensify logo white

Taking the pain out of getting paid

At GoCardless, our mission is to take the pain out of getting paid so that you can focus on what you do best.

Our Customer Success Group exists to ensure we're always delivering on that promise.

Our Customer First approach

Our Customer First approach is focused on building a strong partnership that delivers ongoing value and fast-tracks your success.

We feel we have a true ally in GoCardless that can help us achieve our goal of making customers’ lives as simple as possible.

Mauro Bartoletti, Head of Digital Programs, Epson Europe

Our customer culture is focused on...

Trust

A relationship you can rely on

Inspiration

Working together to push boundaries

Advocacy

Your voice within GoCardless

Our Customer First framework

Our Customer First framework is designed to ensure we deliver the right resource, in the right way, at the right time. We map teams and individuals to your GoCardless journey with access to the information and insights you need to keep you in control.

Delivering value at every step in your GoCardless journey

Expert help and advice

Our team of experts and product specialists are here to ensure you have the tools you need to maximise the benefits of using GoCardless throughout your journey with us.

  • Marios

    Customer Success Manager

  • Jacqueline

    Implementation Manager

  • Wajeeha

    Customer Support Advocate

  • Amy

    Partner Support Specialist

  • Stephanie

    Account Enablement Manager

What our customers say

Your feedback is extremely important to us. It lets us validate what we're doing well and learn where we can improve.

We use multiple feedback channels to make sure we're gathering feedback throughout our GoCardless journey.

  • Optimising recurring payments

    "When customers choose GoCardless, they stay with us for longer and they convert better."

  • Removing inefficiencies

    "GoCardless saves us about three FTE per year, which equates to around £100,000 worth of overhead."

  • Error free payments

    "GoCardless ensures our transactions are accurate, easy to set up and manage."

  • Developer friendly API

    "When your engineers want to integrate with it, you know it's a scalable solution."

  • Increasing conversions

    "We feel we have a true ally in GoCardless that can help us achieve our goals."

  • Automating manual processes

    “Payments now take much less time, and we have greater control and visibility.”

  • Automated, repeatable, dependable

    "In a constantly changing landscape, it's amazing to be able to lean on a partner like GoCardless."

Support and Services

Our team of experts are on hand to help you maximize the time focused on what you do best to ensure you're getting the most from GoCardless as your preferred payments solution.

Find out more

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.