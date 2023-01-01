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Our customer-first approach
Our team is here to help you maximize the value you get from GoCardless throughout your journey with us.
At GoCardless, our mission is to take the pain out of getting paid so that you can focus on what you do best.
Our Customer Success Group exists to ensure we're always delivering on that promise.
Our Customer First approach is focused on building a strong partnership that delivers ongoing value and fast-tracks your success.
We feel we have a true ally in GoCardless that can help us achieve our goal of making customers’ lives as simple as possible.
Mauro Bartoletti, Head of Digital Programs, Epson Europe
A relationship you can rely on
Working together to push boundaries
Your voice within GoCardless
Our Customer First framework is designed to ensure we deliver the right resource, in the right way, at the right time. We map teams and individuals to your GoCardless journey with access to the information and insights you need to keep you in control.
Our team of experts and product specialists are here to ensure you have the tools you need to maximise the benefits of using GoCardless throughout your journey with us.
Your feedback is extremely important to us. It lets us validate what we're doing well and learn where we can improve.
We use multiple feedback channels to make sure we're gathering feedback throughout our GoCardless journey.
Our team of experts are on hand to help you maximize the time focused on what you do best to ensure you're getting the most from GoCardless as your preferred payments solution.