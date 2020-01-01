Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
Is a consultant retainer contract right for you?
Find out some of the key findings from our discussion on customer churn
Discover how payment failures can impact your business.
Discover how GoCardless can help you to keep more customers.
Discover how you can tackle involuntary churn to improve CLV.
Don’t let involuntary churn limit your business growth.
Discover the best ways to reduce churn rate and improve retention.
Watch our free webinar and discover how recurring payment intelligence can help reduce your payment failures.
Learn how business ethics can help shape your business for the better
Learn how to reduce your customer churn rate for better retention
US payment decision makers share: payment optimization in a post-Covid era.
Get the inside track on how to reprice your SaaS products and services.
Explore our distinctive competence definition for businesses, right here.
How do North American payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?
How do North American payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?
Customer attrition refers to the loss of customers by a business.
Want to learn how to calculate annual churn rate? Find out here.
Find out how to measure customer loyalty and retention with our useful guide.
Three main strategies to boost growth
Our top tips for building an effective customer engagement strategy.
Our top customer retention strategies to keep customers engaged with your brand.
Seasoned SaaS leaders share insights and actionable tips to help US businesses manage and combat churn.