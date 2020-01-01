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Retention

Retention

How Do Retainers Work for Consultants?
How Do Retainers Work for Consultants?

Is a consultant retainer contract right for you?

2 min read
Retention
4 takeaways from our discussion about churn with Amy Konary, Subscribed Institute
4 takeaways from our discussion about churn with Amy Konary, Subscribed Institute

Find out some of the key findings from our discussion on customer churn

2 min read
Retention
What are the consequences of failed payments?
What are the consequences of failed payments?

Discover how payment failures can impact your business.

3 min read
Payments
4 ways GoCardless can improve your customer retention
4 ways GoCardless can improve your customer retention

Discover how GoCardless can help you to keep more customers.

3 min read
Enterprise
The 8 payment dimensions: Churn
The 8 payment dimensions: Churn

Discover how you can tackle involuntary churn to improve CLV.

3 min read
Enterprise
What Is Involuntary Churn?
What Is Involuntary Churn?

Don’t let involuntary churn limit your business growth.

2 min read
Retention
Ways for Small Businesses to Reduce Churn Rate
Ways for Small Businesses to Reduce Churn Rate

Discover the best ways to reduce churn rate and improve retention.

3 min read
Retention
What Is Churn Rate?
What Is Churn Rate?

Discover the churn rate meaning and how to calculate it.

2 min read
Retention
What Is Churn Rate?
What Is Churn Rate?

Discover the churn rate meaning and how to calculate it.

2 min read
Retention
[On-demand webinar] The road to success: introducing our new payment intelligence product
[On-demand webinar] The road to success: introducing our new payment intelligence product

Watch our free webinar and discover how recurring payment intelligence can help reduce your payment failures.

Webinar
GoCardless
Small business guide to business ethics
Small business guide to business ethics

Learn how business ethics can help shape your business for the better

3 min read
Retention
Analysing and reducing customer churn in 2021
Analysing and reducing customer churn in 2021

Learn how to reduce your customer churn rate for better retention

3 min read
Retention
Subscriptions make payment digitization imperative
Subscriptions make payment digitization imperative

US payment decision makers share: payment optimization in a post-Covid era.

3 min read
Retention
Changing Your SaaS Pricing Model
Changing Your SaaS Pricing Model

Get the inside track on how to reprice your SaaS products and services.

3 min read
Subscription
What does distinctive competence mean for my business?
What does distinctive competence mean for my business?

Explore our distinctive competence definition for businesses, right here.

2 min read
Retention
The payment success index 2020: a North American spotlight
The payment success index 2020: a North American spotlight

How do North American payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?

3 min read
Enterprise
The payment success index 2020: a North American spotlight
The payment success index 2020: a North American spotlight

How do North American payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?

3 min read
Enterprise
What is customer attrition and how do you reduce it?
What is customer attrition and how do you reduce it?

Customer attrition refers to the loss of customers by a business.

3 min read
Retention
How to calculate annual churn rate
How to calculate annual churn rate

Want to learn how to calculate annual churn rate? Find out here.

2 min read
Retention
What is customer retention?
What is customer retention?

Find out how to measure customer loyalty and retention with our useful guide.

3 min read
Retention
Webinar Recap: How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences
Webinar Recap: How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences

Three main strategies to boost growth

3 min read
Payments
Customer Engagement Solutions for SaaS Companies
Customer Engagement Solutions for SaaS Companies

Our top tips for building an effective customer engagement strategy.

2 min read
Retention
10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty
10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty

Our top customer retention strategies to keep customers engaged with your brand.

3 min read
Retention
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

Seasoned SaaS leaders share insights and actionable tips to help US businesses manage and combat churn.

PDF
Retention
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