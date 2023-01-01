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Finance

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

How does the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation protect your money?

2 min read
Finance
What is the Rule of 78?
What is the Rule of 78?

Through the Rule of 78, recurring revenue is more accurately accounted for

2 min read
Finance
What Is a Loan Covenant?
What Is a Loan Covenant?

Loan covenants outline all of the terms and conditions surrounding a loan

2 min read
Finance
What is decentralized finance (DeFi)?
What is decentralized finance (DeFi)?

Decentralized finance creates a more trustworthy and accessible financial system

3 min read
Finance
What Is Impact Investing?
What Is Impact Investing?

Positive change is as important as profit when it comes to impact investing

3 min read
Finance
What is qualified small business stock?
What is qualified small business stock?

QSBS gives investors the opportunity to gain capital while paying zero tax

2 min read
Finance
Sales forecasting and why it matters for your business
Sales forecasting and why it matters for your business

Find out how sales forecasting can help you run your business

2 min read
Finance
The cash ratio and what it tells you about your business
The cash ratio and what it tells you about your business

Find out how to calculate the cash ratio of your business

2 min read
Finance
Why is Cash Flow Management Important?
Why is Cash Flow Management Important?

We explain cash flow management and why it’s so important for SMEs

2 min read
Finance
Benefits of Alternative Payment Methods for Small Businesses
Benefits of Alternative Payment Methods for Small Businesses

We examine how alternative payment methods benefit your business and customers

2 min read
Finance
10 essential financial terms to know
10 essential financial terms to know

Get financially fluent with our guide to finance terms to know

2 min read
Finance
Guide to the compound interest formula
Guide to the compound interest formula

Learn how to calculate the compound interest formula and what it means

2 min read
Finance
7 important financial ratios
7 important financial ratios
3 min read
Finance
What is deflation?
What is deflation?

Find out how deflation differs from inflation, and what it means for you

3 min read
Finance
Introduction to macroeconomics
Introduction to macroeconomics

Understanding the principles of macroeconomics is useful for any business

3 min read
Finance
Understanding microeconomics
Understanding microeconomics

Learn more about the law of supply and demand in microeconomic theory

3 min read
Finance
Is impact investing profitable?
Is impact investing profitable?

What is impact investing, and what types of investors does it attract?

2 min read
Finance
Laissez-faire: definition, principles, and examples
Laissez-faire: definition, principles, and examples

Laissez-faire economics define the role of a government in the economy

2 min read
Finance
Introduction to behavioural economics
Introduction to behavioural economics

Why do we make financial decisions? Behavioural economics looks for answers

3 min read
Finance
Stagflation: definition, causes, and examples
Stagflation: definition, causes, and examples

When inflation coincides with a stagnant economy, it’s called stagflation

2 min read
Finance
What is quantitative easing?
What is quantitative easing?

Discover the pros and cons of quantitative easing as a monetary policy

3 min read
Finance
What is a stimulus package?
What is a stimulus package?

A stimulus package can be used to reinvigorate the economy

3 min read
Finance
What is helicopter money?
What is helicopter money?

Find out how helicopter money can help during economic hardship

2 min read
Finance
Applying for small business administration loans
Applying for small business administration loans

Here’s how to apply for SBA loans and secure funding for your business

2 min read
Finance
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