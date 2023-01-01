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Business Management

Business Management

What is business consolidation?
What is business consolidation?

Business consolidation can help cut costs and improve operational efficiency

2 min read
Business Management
What is a compliance audit?
What is a compliance audit?

A compliance audit can keep your business above board. Here’s how

4 min read
Accountants
What is an operational audit?
What is an operational audit?

Is it time for your business to undergo an operational audit? Find out here.

2 min read
Accountants
Burn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it
Burn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it

Find out how much cash your business is burning through

2 min read
Finance
What is share of wallet (SOW)?
What is share of wallet (SOW)?

Share of wallet refers to the amount that consumers spend on a particular brand

2 min read
Business Management
Income Statement
Income Statement

Income statements are one of the most important financial documents

3 min read
Accountants
How to Improve Your Billing Process
How to Improve Your Billing Process

Improve your company’s customer billing process with five simple steps

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Product-Market Fit?
What Is Product-Market Fit?

Learn how to achieve product-market fit with our comprehensive guide

2 min read
Growth
What is bank reconciliation?
What is bank reconciliation?

Learn how to do bank reconciliation, step by step, with our handy guide

2 min read
Accountants
What is reverse factoring?
What is reverse factoring?

Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide

2 min read
Business Management
What is a receivable management service?
What is a receivable management service?

Get the inside track on accounts receivable management services, right here.

2 min read
Business Management
What Is a Financial Audit?
What Is a Financial Audit?

Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position

2 min read
Accountants
What is a letter of intent?
What is a letter of intent?

Letters of intent are documents declaring an intention to enter into a contract

2 min read
Regulations
What is return on equity (ROE)?
What is return on equity (ROE)?

Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity

2 min read
Finance
What is an onerous contract?
What is an onerous contract?

Onerous contracts are contracts that cost more to fulfil than you’ll get back

2 min read
Accountants
What is a good profit margin?
What is a good profit margin?

Find out more about what constitutes a good net profit margin, right here

2 min read
Growth
What is VaR (value at risk)?
What is VaR (value at risk)?

Value at risk is a financial metric used to estimate the risk of an investment

2 min read
Finance
How to track expenses for small business
How to track expenses for small business

Get the inside track on the best way to manage expenses with GoCardless

2 min read
Business Management
How to improve your supplier relationship management
How to improve your supplier relationship management

Supplier relationship management is a key part of your procurement cycle.

2 min read
Business Management
What Is the Triple Bottom Line?
What Is the Triple Bottom Line?

Read about the benefits of the triple bottom line with our simple guide.

2 min read
Business Management
What Is Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)?
What Is Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)?

Corporate social responsibility can make your business socially accountable.

2 min read
Business Management
What is BPO (business process outsourcing)?
What is BPO (business process outsourcing)?

Learn more about the benefits of working with a BPO provider, right here.

2 min read
Business Management
How to Create an Effective Company Mission Statement
How to Create an Effective Company Mission Statement

A company mission statement is a simple declaration of your company’s goals.

2 min read
Business Management
What does total addressable market mean?
What does total addressable market mean?

Learn how to find total addressable market with our simple guide.

2 min read
Growth
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