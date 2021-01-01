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Accountants

Accountants

What Is Customer Profitability Analysis?
What Is Customer Profitability Analysis?

Discover how to perform a profitability analysis and help increase revenue.

2 min read
Accountants
What is a Long-term Liability?
What is a Long-term Liability?

We explain long-term liability and how it factors into your business finances

2 min read
Accountants
The billing process explained
The billing process explained

Find out how the billing process works in detail

2 min read
Accountants
Offset Definition & Examples
Offset Definition & Examples

We explain how offsets work and provide practical examples

2 min read
Accountants
What is an Accounting System?
What is an Accounting System?

We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses

2 min read
Accountants
FUTA: An inside look at the federal unemployment tax act
FUTA: An inside look at the federal unemployment tax act

Understand and learn how to calculate the FUTA tax

3 min read
Accountants
Markup vs. Margin: What’s the Difference?
Markup vs. Margin: What’s the Difference?

Is your pricing strategy paying off? Find out why markup vs. margin matters.

2 min read
Accountants
Federal vs. State Income Tax
Federal vs. State Income Tax

Read our quick guide to U.S. federal and state income tax rates.

3 min read
Accountants
Journalizing Transactions in Accounting
Journalizing Transactions in Accounting

Discover why recording transactions in a journal is so effective.

3 min read
Accountants
What Is a T Account?
What Is a T Account?

Organize your debits and credits by learning to create a T account.

3 min read
Accountants
What is Interest Expense and how is it calculated?
What is Interest Expense and how is it calculated?

Find out where to record interest expenses on the income statement.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Calculate Inflation
How to Calculate Inflation

Inflation rate is generally calculated using the inflation rate formula

2 min read
Accountants
The best tax apps of 2021
The best tax apps of 2021

Make your life as a business owner easier with free tax apps

2 min read
Accountants
Developing a New Accounting Strategy
Developing a New Accounting Strategy

A clear explanation of why small business accounting helps businesses succeed.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Capital Budgeting?
What Is Capital Budgeting?

What are the best capital budgeting methods for your business decisions?

2 min read
Accountants
IRS installment agreement Plan
IRS installment agreement Plan

What are your options when you need to set up an IRS installment agreement?

2 min read
Accountants
What is fractional reserve banking?
What is fractional reserve banking?

Fractional reserve banking sets some ground rules for deposits. Here’s how.

2 min read
Accountants
Breaking down the balance sheet
Breaking down the balance sheet

What does a balance sheet show you? Learn more about what’s included

2 min read
Accountants
US Accounting vs. International Accounting
US Accounting vs. International Accounting
3 min read
Accountants
Budgeting vs. Forecasting
Budgeting vs. Forecasting

Find out how forecasting and budgeting can help shape your company’s future.

3 min read
Accountants
Best Invoicing Software for Small Business
Best Invoicing Software for Small Business

Streamline your payment process with invoicing software for small business.

3 min read
Accountants
Top 6 Payroll Software for Small Businesses
Top 6 Payroll Software for Small Businesses

Manage payroll more efficiently with our picks for best payroll software.

2 min read
Accountants
Bad Bookkeeping Can Ruin Small Businesses
Bad Bookkeeping Can Ruin Small Businesses

Here’s why you need to master the basics of small business bookkeeping.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Future Value?
What Is Future Value?

Understanding future value helps you make more informed decisions.

2 min read
Accountants
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