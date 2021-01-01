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Discover how to perform a profitability analysis and help increase revenue.
We explain long-term liability and how it factors into your business finances
We explain how offsets work and provide practical examples
We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses
Understand and learn how to calculate the FUTA tax
Is your pricing strategy paying off? Find out why markup vs. margin matters.
Read our quick guide to U.S. federal and state income tax rates.
Discover why recording transactions in a journal is so effective.
Organize your debits and credits by learning to create a T account.
Find out where to record interest expenses on the income statement.
Inflation rate is generally calculated using the inflation rate formula
Make your life as a business owner easier with free tax apps
A clear explanation of why small business accounting helps businesses succeed.
What are the best capital budgeting methods for your business decisions?
What are your options when you need to set up an IRS installment agreement?
Fractional reserve banking sets some ground rules for deposits. Here’s how.
What does a balance sheet show you? Learn more about what’s included
Find out how forecasting and budgeting can help shape your company’s future.
Streamline your payment process with invoicing software for small business.
Manage payroll more efficiently with our picks for best payroll software.
Here’s why you need to master the basics of small business bookkeeping.
Understanding future value helps you make more informed decisions.