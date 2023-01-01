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3 ways GoCardless helps businesses maximize payment success
3 ways GoCardless helps businesses maximize payment success

How GoCardless helps your business process payments successfully.

3 min read
Payments
What is regression analysis?
What is regression analysis?

Use historical data to forecast financial trends with regression analysis

2 min read
Accountants
What are tests of control in auditing?
What are tests of control in auditing?

Tests of control give your internal controls a useful audit

2 min read
Accountants
What is the expectation gap in auditing?
What is the expectation gap in auditing?

Close the expectation gap by learning more about auditing standards

2 min read
Accountants
Understanding the gross margin formula
Understanding the gross margin formula

Track your company's efficiency with the gross profit margin formula

2 min read
Accountants
What Is the Equity Method of Accounting?
What Is the Equity Method of Accounting?

Discover when the equity method of accounting applies and how it works

2 min read
Accountants
What is segment reporting?
What is segment reporting?

Find out if your business is following segment reporting protocol

2 min read
Accountants
How to write an effective audit engagement letter
How to write an effective audit engagement letter

Discover the elements of an effective audit engagement letter

3 min read
Accountants
What is econometrics?
What is econometrics?

Find out more about econometrics analysis and how it’s used

3 min read
Finance
What is crowdfunding?
What is crowdfunding?

How does crowdfunding work? Find out with GoCardless.

2 min read
Business Management
What is a SIC code?
What is a SIC code?

Explore the uses of company SIC codes with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Business Management
What is an unpresented cheque?
What is an unpresented cheque?

Unpresented cheques are cheques that have not yet been paid out by the bank

2 min read
Finance
What is vertical analysis?
What is vertical analysis?

Vertical analysis is a way of analysing your financial statements

2 min read
Accountants
What is management accounting?
What is management accounting?

Management accounting is all about using accounting data to boost efficiency

2 min read
Accountants
What is management accounting?
What is management accounting?

Management accounting is all about using accounting data to boost efficiency

2 min read
Accountants
How the acid test ratio helps small businesses
How the acid test ratio helps small businesses

Review the importance of the acid test ratio for small businesses and start-ups

2 min read
Accountants
Cash flow projection templates
Cash flow projection templates

Small business cash flow projection templates help to predict cash flow

2 min read
Business Management
What is a minimum viable product?
What is a minimum viable product?

MVP stands for minimum viable product, or the earliest version of your product

2 min read
Business Management
What is proof of concept (POC)?
What is proof of concept (POC)?

Proof of concept helps demonstrate the potential of your product

2 min read
Business Management
Budget templates for your business
Budget templates for your business

Business budget templates can help you keep track of your finances

2 min read
Business Management
What is comparative advantage theory?
What is comparative advantage theory?

Comparative advantage is attributed to David Ricardo. Learn more.

2 min read
Business Management
What is downsizing?
What is downsizing?

Explore the effects of downsizing with GoCardless, right here

2 min read
Business Management
Earnings per share: what is it and how to calculate it
Earnings per share: what is it and how to calculate it

Discover what earnings per share means and how to calculate it

2 min read
Accountants
Accounting equation: a complete guide
Accounting equation: a complete guide

Keep your business books balanced using the accounting equation

3 min read
Accountants

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GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.