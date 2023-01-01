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How GoCardless helps your business process payments successfully.
Use historical data to forecast financial trends with regression analysis
Tests of control give your internal controls a useful audit
Close the expectation gap by learning more about auditing standards
Track your company's efficiency with the gross profit margin formula
Discover when the equity method of accounting applies and how it works
Find out if your business is following segment reporting protocol
Discover the elements of an effective audit engagement letter
How does crowdfunding work? Find out with GoCardless.
Explore the uses of company SIC codes with our definitive guide.
Unpresented cheques are cheques that have not yet been paid out by the bank
Vertical analysis is a way of analysing your financial statements
Management accounting is all about using accounting data to boost efficiency
Management accounting is all about using accounting data to boost efficiency
Review the importance of the acid test ratio for small businesses and start-ups
Small business cash flow projection templates help to predict cash flow
MVP stands for minimum viable product, or the earliest version of your product
Proof of concept helps demonstrate the potential of your product
Business budget templates can help you keep track of your finances
Comparative advantage is attributed to David Ricardo. Learn more.
Explore the effects of downsizing with GoCardless, right here
Discover what earnings per share means and how to calculate it
Keep your business books balanced using the accounting equation