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What is an accountant and what do they do? Find out more about accounting.
Prevent costly bookkeeping errors with a small business accounting system.
Learn how to record a bad debt expense with our handy guide.
Get the inside track on start-up employee equity pools, right here.
US payment decision makers share: payment optimization in a post-Covid era.
Are you considering going cashless? Find the best cashless payment system.
Find out how long it takes to recover cash outflows with the payback period.
Compare the different methods of calculating the value of tangible assets.
Make business decisions data-driven by using data analysis methods.
Marketing automation platforms can make communication more efficient.
Learn how to keep track of customer payments with our accounting tips.
Are your tools ready to handle your business growth?
Discover the differences between recourse loans vs non-recourse loans.
Learn what to look for when buying a POS system for small businesses.
Learn the differences between proof of funds and proof of deposit
How and why we chose to host our first virtual Sales Kick-off
Find out if a cash advance is a form of borrowing that would meet your needs
Discover the advantages of perpetual inventory systems.
What you need to know about horizontal equity, vertical equity and taxation.
How do bridging loans affect your finances and keep your cash flow moving
What is the best way to use a credit card? Find out about recurring payments
Learn more about how variables relate to one another with positive correlation
Learn what falls under the category of a fixed cost in business expenses