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What do accountants do?
What do accountants do?

What is an accountant and what do they do? Find out more about accounting.

2 min read
Accountants
Guide to small business accounting
Guide to small business accounting

Prevent costly bookkeeping errors with a small business accounting system.

3 min read
Accountants
What is a bad debt expense?
What is a bad debt expense?

Learn how to record a bad debt expense with our handy guide.

2 min read
Payments
Guide to start-up equity benefits for employees
Guide to start-up equity benefits for employees

Get the inside track on start-up employee equity pools, right here.

2 min read
Business Management
Subscriptions make payment digitization imperative
Subscriptions make payment digitization imperative

US payment decision makers share: payment optimization in a post-Covid era.

3 min read
Retention
Optimising cash flow with cashless payments
Optimising cash flow with cashless payments

Are you considering going cashless? Find the best cashless payment system.

2 min read
Cash flow
How to calculate the payback period
How to calculate the payback period

Find out how long it takes to recover cash outflows with the payback period.

2 min read
Finance
How to calculate tangible assets value
How to calculate tangible assets value

Compare the different methods of calculating the value of tangible assets.

3 min read
Accountants
GoCardless opens New York office as global workforce is set to grow by more than 60 percent
GoCardless opens New York office as global workforce is set to grow by more than 60 percent
2 min read
Press Releases
Why are data analysis methods important for your business?
Why are data analysis methods important for your business?

Make business decisions data-driven by using data analysis methods.

3 min read
Business Management
What is marketing automation?
What is marketing automation?

Marketing automation platforms can make communication more efficient.

3 min read
Growth
How Businesses Can Keep Track of Payments
How Businesses Can Keep Track of Payments

Learn how to keep track of customer payments with our accounting tips.

3 min read
Payments
Tips for Scaling Your Tools as Your Business Grows
Tips for Scaling Your Tools as Your Business Grows

Are your tools ready to handle your business growth?

2 min read
Growth
Recourse loan vs. non-recourse loan
Recourse loan vs. non-recourse loan

Discover the differences between recourse loans vs non-recourse loans.

2 min read
Finance
How to choose the right POS system for your business
How to choose the right POS system for your business

Learn what to look for when buying a POS system for small businesses.

2 min read
Payments
Understanding the Difference Between Proof of Funds and Proof of Deposit
Understanding the Difference Between Proof of Funds and Proof of Deposit

Learn the differences between proof of funds and proof of deposit

2 min read
Finance
Virtual Reality takes center stage for our first virtual Sales Kick-off
Virtual Reality takes center stage for our first virtual Sales Kick-off

How and why we chose to host our first virtual Sales Kick-off

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
What is a Cash Advance?
What is a Cash Advance?

Find out if a cash advance is a form of borrowing that would meet your needs

2 min read
Finance
How Perpetual Inventory Works
How Perpetual Inventory Works

Discover the advantages of perpetual inventory systems.

2 min read
Business Management
Horizontal Equity vs Vertical Equity
Horizontal Equity vs Vertical Equity

What you need to know about horizontal equity, vertical equity and taxation.

2 min read
Business Management
What is a Bridging Loan?
What is a Bridging Loan?

How do bridging loans affect your finances and keep your cash flow moving

3 min read
Finance
What is a continuous payment authority (CPA)?
What is a continuous payment authority (CPA)?

What is the best way to use a credit card? Find out about recurring payments

3 min read
Payments
What is a positive correlation?
What is a positive correlation?

Learn more about how variables relate to one another with positive correlation

2 min read
Accountants
Fixed cost: definition, formula and examples
Fixed cost: definition, formula and examples

Learn what falls under the category of a fixed cost in business expenses

2 min read
Accountants

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.