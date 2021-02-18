By Linda Yang — Feb 2021 — 2 min read

GoCardless opens New York office as global workforce is set to grow by more than 60 percent

NEW YORK, February 18, 2021 - GoCardless, a global fintech in recurring payments, announces the opening of an office in New York City as it embarks on a hiring drive to grow its global headcount by two-thirds. The New York office, led by Nanna Saito Nielsen, VP of Banking Operations, will act as the hub for strengthening and scaling the GoCardless payment infrastructure in the US.

The company will be hiring a team of compliance, regulatory and banking operations specialists over the coming months to expand payment partnerships, licenses and operational capabilities.

This announcement follows GoCardless’ entry into the market in 2019 and subsequent success growing its customer base, which includes DocuSign and 8x8. The US will continue to be a key focus area for GoCardless, with employee figures set to triple this year as roles are filled across both the company’s east coast and San Francisco offices.

Saito Nielsen says: “The opening of our New York office signals the strength of our intent in the US. Following a successful start, we are now dedicated to creating the best payment infrastructure for our clients by expanding our US partner network and offering local operational support. This will enable us to better serve businesses across the country as the adoption of digital payment methods continues to accelerate.”

The GoCardless San Francisco office will continue to cover in-market strategy and sales under Andrew Gilboy, General Manager of North America.

More broadly, GoCardless has launched a recruitment drive which aims to increase its global headcount by two-thirds by the end of 2021. This is fuelled by the acceleration of its open banking strategy following the announcement of a $95m fundraise in December 2020. Hundreds of roles are now open across teams worldwide.

The hiring drive is overseen by Eva Ducruezet, who was promoted at the end of 2020 to Chief People Officer. Ducruezet has joined the GoCardless executive team while also retaining her role as VP of Strategy and Business Operations.

Ducruezet says:

“The scale of our recruitment is testament to the success we saw in 2020 and the company’s bright prospects, especially as open banking matures. We believe the combination of the GoCardless payments network and open banking technology provides unparalleled benefit for businesses and consumers. We’re looking for the best talent to join our high-performing team so we can execute on our strategy. Against the backdrop of the global pandemic, we’re proud to be contributing to job creation and economic growth in all of our markets.”

GoCardless currently employs approximately 450 people worldwide, with offices in London, Paris, Munich, Melbourne, San Francisco and New York City. Due to Covid-19, the workforce has shifted to remote working and will remain ‘remote-first’ until at least summer 2021, subject to local restrictions.

