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What is customer marketing?
What is customer marketing?

Customer marketing is important because your existing customers are important

3 min read
Growth
Why is customer satisfaction so important?
Why is customer satisfaction so important?

The only way to keep your customers is to keep them happy

3 min read
Growth
What is a content management system?
What is a content management system?

Any business can benefit from using a CMS to manage online content

3 min read
Growth
Return on Assets: Definition, Formula and Examples
Return on Assets: Definition, Formula and Examples

Learn how to calculate your return on assets and drill into your efficiency

2 min read
Accountants
What Are Sunk Costs?
What Are Sunk Costs?

Discover why sunk costs shouldn’t factor into future business decisions.

2 min read
Finance
Price elasticity of demand: definition, formula, and examples
Price elasticity of demand: definition, formula, and examples

Learn how price impacts demand with the price elasticity of demand formula

3 min read
Finance
Stakeholder analysis: definition, tools, and examples
Stakeholder analysis: definition, tools, and examples

Stakeholder mapping techniques help you communicate more effectively

3 min read
Business Management
Bull vs. bear market: impact on investments
Bull vs. bear market: impact on investments

Is it better to invest during a bull or bear market? It depends on strategy

3 min read
Finance
Are credit cards pricing themselves out of the SaaS market?
Are credit cards pricing themselves out of the SaaS market?

What European card fee increases mean for US SaaS businesses working abroad.

3 min read
Enterprise
Top 10 Gantt chart software
Top 10 Gantt chart software

Learn how to make the most of Gantt charts with the best software

3 min read
Business Management
Important leadership skills for 2021
Important leadership skills for 2021

Great leaders are made, not born. Hone your leadership skills with our tips

2 min read
Business Management
Conducting virtual job interviews
Conducting virtual job interviews

Virtual job interviews: example questions and candidate interviewing tips

2 min read
Business Management
Managing change in your organization
Managing change in your organization

How to implement a successful change management plan with seven simple steps

2 min read
Business Management
What is artificial intelligence?
What is artificial intelligence?

Is your business ready to take advantage of AI in accountancy?

2 min read
Accountants
A Guide to Improving Employee Engagement
A Guide to Improving Employee Engagement

How to make sure your employees want to keep working for you

2 min read
Business Management
Business partnership agreement pros and cons
Business partnership agreement pros and cons

Can a business partnership agreement kickstart your next business venture?

2 min read
Business Management
What is divestment?
What is divestment?
3 min read
Finance
Product life cycle: definition, stages, and examples
Product life cycle: definition, stages, and examples

How can you effectively manage the product life cycle to maximise profit?

3 min read
Business Management
What is a line manager?
What is a line manager?

A line manager bridges the gap between workers and executives

2 min read
Business Management
What is market volatility?
What is market volatility?

Learn how to include market volatility as part of your investment strategy

2 min read
Finance
How to manage investment risk
How to manage investment risk

What level of investment risk is acceptable? Reduce risk with diversification

3 min read
Finance
What are growth funds?
What are growth funds?

From local to international, growth funds come in a range of options

2 min read
Finance
Understanding corporate bonds
Understanding corporate bonds

What are corporate bonds, and do they have a place in your investment plan?

2 min read
Finance
How does retargeting work?
How does retargeting work?

Retargeting is an important marketing tool to boost website conversion rates

3 min read
Growth

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