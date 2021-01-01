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Coming soon: Take one-off bank-to-bank payments instantly with GoCardless
Coming soon: Take one-off bank-to-bank payments instantly with GoCardless

Say hello to Instant Bank Pay, our first open banking-powered feature.

3 min read
GoCardless
Finding and mastering your niche market
Finding and mastering your niche market

How to establish and capitalise on your niche market

2 min read
Business Management
The board of directors – what they do and why we need them
The board of directors – what they do and why we need them

Why a board of directors is so much more than just the shareholder’s mouthpiece

2 min read
Business Management
Market Capitalisation: Definition and Examples
Market Capitalisation: Definition and Examples

What is market capitalisation? And what does it mean or your business?

2 min read
Finance
What is the Meaning of Face Value?
What is the Meaning of Face Value?

What does face value mean in the world of finance? Allow us to explain!

2 min read
Finance
GoCardless launches open banking payments, offering businesses a new alternative to taking one-off payments
GoCardless launches open banking payments, offering businesses a new alternative to taking one-off payments

GoCardless has launched Instant Bank Pay, a new open banking feature

3 min read
Press Releases
How to deal with company insolvency
How to deal with company insolvency

Learn what to do when faced with company insolvency

3 min read
Business Management
What is the role of the Chamber of Commerce?
What is the role of the Chamber of Commerce?

A Chamber of Commerce can help shape the future of business for the better

2 min read
Regulations
What is a merger in business?
What is a merger in business?

Is a merger right for your business? Learn all about mergers and acquisitions

3 min read
Business Management
Best social media platforms for business
Best social media platforms for business

What social media platforms should your business be on?

3 min read
Growth
What is influencer marketing?
What is influencer marketing?

Modern marketing is all about your follower count

3 min read
Growth
How the blockchain is impacting the financial sector
How the blockchain is impacting the financial sector

Weigh the pros and cons of a blockchain investment by learning how it works

3 min read
Finance
Introduction to financial accounting
Introduction to financial accounting

Financial accounting is an essential task that must be undertaken with diligence

2 min read
Accountants
What are journal entries in accounting?
What are journal entries in accounting?

Make sure your journal entries are in accordance with double-entry accounting.

2 min read
Accountants
The Cost of Capital: Definition, Formula & Examples
The Cost of Capital: Definition, Formula & Examples

Learn how to calculate the cost of capital here

2 min read
Accountants
A Guide To Calculating Fringe Benefits
A Guide To Calculating Fringe Benefits

We discuss the importance of fringe benefits and how to account for them

2 min read
Accountants
What is a Comptroller? Everything You Need To Know
What is a Comptroller? Everything You Need To Know

We examine the role of a comptroller, and why they’re so important

2 min read
Accountants
How to gain competitive advantage in business
How to gain competitive advantage in business

Different ways to gain competitive advantage over your your business rivals

2 min read
Growth
The Benefits of Distance Learning for Employees
The Benefits of Distance Learning for Employees

What are the benefits of distance learning for employees are for your business?

2 min read
Business Management
What is Due Diligence?
What is Due Diligence?

Have you carried out the due diligence you need to?

2 min read
Finance
What is Gross Misconduct and How to Manage It
What is Gross Misconduct and How to Manage It

Learn about gross misconduct and how to manage it effectively at your business

2 min read
Business Management
The Best Online Collaboration Tools In 2021
The Best Online Collaboration Tools In 2021

Best online team collaboration tools for business

2 min read
Business Management
Introduction to the scrum methodology
Introduction to the scrum methodology

Learn more about scrum methodology and how it is used in business

3 min read
Business Management
Top 5 Communication Tools for Remote Work
Top 5 Communication Tools for Remote Work

A guide to optimizing remote work communication

2 min read
Business Management

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GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.