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What is quantitative easing?
What is quantitative easing?

Discover the pros and cons of quantitative easing as a monetary policy

3 min read
Finance
What is a stimulus package?
What is a stimulus package?

A stimulus package can be used to reinvigorate the economy

3 min read
Finance
What is helicopter money?
What is helicopter money?

Find out how helicopter money can help during economic hardship

2 min read
Finance
Applying for small business administration loans
Applying for small business administration loans

Here’s how to apply for SBA loans and secure funding for your business

2 min read
Finance
Keeping business and personal finances separate
Keeping business and personal finances separate

Learn how to keep personal finances separated from your business

2 min read
Finance
What does it mean to be a blue chip?
What does it mean to be a blue chip?

Blue chip companies are reputable businesses that can be trusted to succeed

2 min read
Finance
Financial instruments: definition and examples
Financial instruments: definition and examples

What are financial instruments? Discover the different types and their uses

3 min read
Finance
How does recession impact businesses?
How does recession impact businesses?

Recession can take a toll on any business. Find out how to survive and thrive

3 min read
Finance
Mutual fund: definition, benefits, and examples
Mutual fund: definition, benefits, and examples

What makes mutual funds a savvy investment opportunity? Here’s what to know

3 min read
Finance
Revolving credit: definition and examples
Revolving credit: definition and examples

Revolving credit facilities offer plenty of flexibility for businesses

3 min read
Finance
What is cost accounting?
What is cost accounting?
2 min read
Accountants
What does an auditor do?
What does an auditor do?

Find out how the role of auditor can keep your company compliant

2 min read
Accountants
What is market value?
What is market value?

Find out about market value and how a price is placed on your business

2 min read
Finance
What does work in progress mean?
What does work in progress mean?

Find out what work in progress means for your accounts

2 min read
Accountants
3 ways GoCardless helps you choose the right payment mix
3 ways GoCardless helps you choose the right payment mix

Win more customers by meeting consumer demand with GoCardless.

4 min read
Enterprise
How do customers want to pay for their household energy bills?
How do customers want to pay for their household energy bills?

Learn how consumers prefer to pay for their energy bills.

3 min read
Enterprise
Exchange traded funds (ETF) explained
Exchange traded funds (ETF) explained

There are many different types of ETFs. Find out how ETF trading works

2 min read
Finance
Year to date (YTD): What is it and how to calculate it
Year to date (YTD): What is it and how to calculate it

Discover the year to date meaning and why it’s so important to know

2 min read
Finance
Black Scholes definition and equation
Black Scholes definition and equation

Discover how the Black Scholes equation works in finance and trading

2 min read
Accountants
Refinance: definition and examples
Refinance: definition and examples

What does refinance mean for you? Find out more about refinance rates

2 min read
Finance
What is an index fund?
What is an index fund?

Discover the advantages and disadvantages of investing in an index fund

3 min read
Finance
3 ways CFOs must harness the power of open banking
3 ways CFOs must harness the power of open banking

What CFOs have to gain with open banking

5 min read
Enterprise
The 5 best apps for business finance
The 5 best apps for business finance

Discover the 5 best apps for running your finances with ease

4 min read
Finance
A guide to mergers and acquisitions
A guide to mergers and acquisitions

Learn about how mergers and acquisitions work

3 min read
Accountants

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