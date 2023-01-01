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The 8 dimensions of payments: Success
The 8 dimensions of payments: Success

Find out everything you need to know about reducing payment failure

3 min read
Enterprise
[Report] Forrester Consulting: The Total Economic Impact™ Of GoCardless Connect
[Report] Forrester Consulting: The Total Economic Impact™ Of GoCardless Connect

Forrester conducted a study to evaluate the costs and benefits for partners when integrating GoCardless Connect within their platforms to collect bank payments.

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Disadvantages of Standing Orders
Disadvantages of Standing Orders

How do standing orders work, and do they have a downside?

2 min read
Payments
Why Has Buy Now Pay Later Payment Option Grown?
Why Has Buy Now Pay Later Payment Option Grown?
2 min read
Payments
The Benefits of Buy Now Pay Later
The Benefits of Buy Now Pay Later

What is Buy Now Pay Later and how can it help your business grow?

2 min read
Payments
Why You Should Be Using AP Reports
Why You Should Be Using AP Reports

Find out the importance of accounts payable reporting here.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is the Invoice-to-Pay Process?
What Is the Invoice-to-Pay Process?

Find out how the invoice-to-pay process works in AP accounting.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is a P-Card?
What Is a P-Card?

Discover the advantages and disadvantages of P-Card programs.

2 min read
Accountants
The Challenges of Non-Profit Accounting
The Challenges of Non-Profit Accounting

Accounting for non-profits can be tricky; here’s why.

3 min read
Accountants
Benefits of AP Automation
Benefits of AP Automation

What is AP automation? Find out more about how it can help your business save.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Manage Business Expense Categories
How to Manage Business Expense Categories

What are the most common expense categories in business?

2 min read
Accountants
Optical Character Recognition in Accounting
Optical Character Recognition in Accounting

Discover how optical character recognition technology works.

3 min read
Accountants
How to Prevent Duplicate Payments
How to Prevent Duplicate Payments

Learn how to detect duplicate payments automatically.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is a Direct Debit Provider?
What Is a Direct Debit Provider?

An online direct debit provider can help facilitate smoother payments.

3 min read
Direct Debit
Solving the Issue of Expense Management
Solving the Issue of Expense Management

What is expense management and how does it work?

2 min read
Payments
How Spend Management Can Help You Save Money
How Spend Management Can Help You Save Money

What is spend management in business and how can it help you save?

2 min read
Payments
What Is Receipt Management?
What Is Receipt Management?

Learn how to manage credit card receipts and expenses.

2 min read
Accountants
Margin of Safety vs. Profit
Margin of Safety vs. Profit

Find out how to calculate margin of safety ratio and profit.

2 min read
Accountants
Break-Even Point vs. Margin of Safety
Break-Even Point vs. Margin of Safety

The break-even point and margin of safety make forecasting easier.

2 min read
Small Business
Recurring Billing and Hosted Payments
Recurring Billing and Hosted Payments

How does a hosted payment solution work for recurring payments?

2 min read
Payments
Avoiding International Payment Fees
Avoiding International Payment Fees
2 min read
Payments
What to include in a thank you email after receiving payment
What to include in a thank you email after receiving payment

Boost loyalty with a thank you email for payment received.

2 min read
Business Management
What is gross pay?
What is gross pay?

What is gross payment? Find out here.

2 min read
Business Management
How businesses can control invoice dates
How businesses can control invoice dates

Find out how to gain greater control over your invoice payment dates.

2 min read
Invoicing

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.