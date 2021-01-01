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Use GoCardless to collect membership payments
Spend more time with your members and less time worrying about payments with GoCardless for Peoplevine
Increase lifetime value with significantly lower failure rates compared to credit cards.
ACH Pull is cheaper than other payment methods like checks, cards and wire transfers. With cheaper fees and less admin, reduce your overall cost of taking payments by 56%.
Payment is collected from your customer’s bank account without them needing to lift a finger.
GoCardless always notifies your customer before the payment is collected.
Collect payments in your customers’ currency, settled in your own currency, at the real exchange rate.
Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your Peoplevine account now.