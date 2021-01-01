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Use GoCardless to collect membership payments

GoCardless & Peoplevine

Spend more time with your members and less time worrying about payments with GoCardless for Peoplevine

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All the features you need to streamline your payments

Reduce customer churn

Increase lifetime value with significantly lower failure rates compared to credit cards.

Reduce Costs

ACH Pull is cheaper than other payment methods like checks, cards and wire transfers. With cheaper fees and less admin, reduce your overall cost of taking payments by 56%.

Get paid automatically

Payment is collected from your customer’s bank account without them needing to lift a finger. 

GoCardless always notifies your customer before the payment is collected. 

Collect international payments

Collect payments in your customers’ currency, settled in your own currency, at the real exchange rate.

Trusted by 100,000 businesses worldwide

  • Positive cash flow

    “Having GoCardless really streamlines the whole process of collecting cash”

  • Less stress

    “GoCardless stops those awkward conversations with clients”

  • Lower cost of payments

    “GoCardless costs less, particularly when you take into account the time saving and efficiency boost it gives us,”

  • Easy to integrate

    “Integrating GoCardless with Xero is really easy – the system is incredibly intuitive.”

How it works with Peoplevine

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Ready to get started?

Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your Peoplevine account now.

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+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.