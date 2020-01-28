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ACH: A guide to bank debit in the US

What is an ACH company ID

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Brad Ewin
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Last editedMar 20251 min read

What is an ACH company ID and what is it for?

An ACH company ID is a 10-digit unique identifier used for identifying entities, called originators, collecting payments via ACH debit. 

Similar to a mailing address, an ACH company ID helps ensure an ACH debit is delivered to the correct account holder. All communications with Nacha will use this ID.

Businesses wishing to access ACH directly must request a company ID from the bank. Those opting for indirect access can instead make use of their TPPP’s company ID.

How to collect ACH Debit payments with GoCardless

1.

Create your free GoCardless account, access your user-friendly payments dashboard & connect your accounting software (if you use one).

2.

Easily set up & schedule ACH Debit payments via payment pages on your website checkout or secure payment links.

3.

From now on you'll get paid on time, every time, as GoCardless automatically collects payment on the scheduled Direct Debit collection date. Simple.

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Company IDs and GoCardless

GoCardless uses a single company ID to collect ACH debits on behalf of all of its merchants. This is called collection through aggregation. For merchants who sign up to the Plus or Pro products, GoCardless is still able to show the merchant’s name on the customer’s bank statement.

You can learn more about using GoCardless for ACH debit payments in Chapter 4.

Automate payment collection with ACH Debit to lower costs, reduce failed payments and save time on financial admin.

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

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GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.