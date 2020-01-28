The median internal cost for processing ACH payments is $0.29.

However, the total cost associated with accepting ACH payments varies depending on a number of factors. Still, ACH fees are often much cheaper than the fees associated with accepting card payments.

One of the biggest influences on the cost of accepting ACH payments is the volume of transactions your business intends to process. Businesses with larger transaction volumes tend to pay less per transaction.

How to collect ACH Debit payments with GoCardless 1. Create your free GoCardless account, access your user-friendly payments dashboard & connect your accounting software (if you use one). 2. Easily set up & schedule ACH Debit payments via payment pages on your website checkout or secure payment links. 3. From now on you'll get paid on time, every time, as GoCardless automatically collects payment on the scheduled Direct Debit collection date. Simple. Get started in minutes Learn more

ACH transfers take up to 3 business days, but those banks that offer faster or instant ACH transfers, such as same-day ACH, will charge a premium for that service.

When accessing ACH indirectly through a TPPP, a number of types of fees may be involved. Merchant Maverick suggests typical fees include:

Type of fee Typical cost Flat fee (per transaction) $0.20 - $1.50 Percentage fee (per transaction) 0.5% - 1.5% Monthly fee $5 - $30 Batch fee (per batch) << $1 ACH return fee (per return) $2 - $5 ACH reversal / chargeback fee (per instance) $5 - $25

Some providers may charge any number of additional (and potentially hidden) fees. Before choosing a TPPP for your business, always read their terms and conditions thoroughly, and discuss with them if necessary, to ensure you are aware of all fees they may charge you.

For larger businesses that are capable of accessing ACH directly, fees are likely to be even lower.

You can find GoCardless' fees over on our pricing page.