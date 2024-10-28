A better dashboard and a better experience: Product updates - Autumn 2024

From pausing subscriptions for multiple customers at once to data that can help you make smarter and faster business decisions, discover what’s just launched:

Dashboard improvements Pause Subscription templates Get clarity on payment statues Bulk switching customers to GoCardless is easier than ever

Open Banking Make smarter and faster business decisions New error codes for instant payments A new way to collect recurring payments



Dashboard improvements

Pause Subscription templates

Are you going on holiday and you need to pause your services and payments?

Now you can pause and resume your subscription templates in bulk. This means all your customers on a Subscription template with the payment collection date set to “Collect on a specific date” will be paused at the same time.

Manage your subscriptions in bulk with just a few clicks on the GoCardless Dashboard and spend less time on payment admin.

Pause subscription templates

Get clarity on payment statuses

You’ve been asking for more clarity on what different payment and mandate statuses mean. We’ve listened and added explanations to the dashboard to help you understand the journey of a payment and when it’s due to be paid out.

When you’re on the payments or mandates pages, simply hover over a payment or mandate status on a desktop or click on a status on mobile, to see what a status means and if you or your customer need to take any action.

Bulk switching customers to GoCardless is easier than ever

We’ve been working to make moving a group of customers with existing Direct Debits with another provider over to GoCardless straightforward - without disrupting any existing mandates.

Our new step-by-step process helps you switch over a group of customers at once. This new flow gives you meaningful feedback on any data challenges you might come across and allows you to save your progress so you can leave it and come back to it when you’re ready to pick it back up again.

Open Banking

Make smarter and faster business decisions

Securely access your user’s bank account information with their permission - and see information like their balance and transaction history for better lending, accounting, verification and financial management. Helping you make more informed business decisions.

You can now easily explore the applications and benefits of Bank Account Data with our new demo. Simply connect your own bank account or use our demo bank account to see how you could benefit.

New error codes for Instant payments and more

We’ve been working to make Instant Bank Pay (our way to take instant payments) better for you and your customers.

Increase conversion success: Notify customers during payment authorisation if they have insufficient funds or if the bank couldn’t authorise the payment. Invite them to select another bank or try again.

Better visibility: Receive greater insight into payment failure reasons, such as daily payment limits, payment permissions, and fund availability.

Even less friction: We've removed fields from the payer flow, making it faster to securely checkout

Instant Bank Pay for recurring payments

Frustrated with the cost and failure rates of recurring card payments? Or do you need to collect recurring payments but settle them quicker than Direct Debit? Over the next few months, a new way to collect recurring payments is rolling out to the UK using open banking, called Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs). GoCardless is at the forefront of this change, and you can now register your interest for Early Access of Instant Bank Pay for recurring payments.

What will it mean for you? You’ll be able to use Instant Bank Pay for both one-off and recurring payments, and you can do this in conjunction with GoCardless Direct Debit. With VRPs, you’ll be able to instantly set up a digital recurring mandate where customers authorise payments in their banking app. All in real-time.

*Please note, that this feature may not be available to all customers at this stage. Please reach out if you are interested or have any questions.