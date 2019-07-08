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FAQ Friday –Can you use Direct Debit for variable amounts or one-off payments?

Chloe Dormand
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Last editedJan 2021

Most people know what Direct Debit is, and that it can be used to collect regular, fixed payments like subscriptions or memberships but we often get asked about whether or not Direct Debit can be used for anything else.

In this week’s FAQ Friday, Product Marketing Manager, Paul, discusses whether or not you can use Direct Debit for variable amounts or one-off payments, and how this might help your business.

The complete guide to Direct Debit

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