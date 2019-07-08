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DIY Direct Debit vs an online provider: a visual guide for membership organisations

Andy Tweddle
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Last editedJan 20201 min read

Have you ever stopped to think about all the processes that go into your existing DIY Direct Debit solution? How many hours of admin are needed every week to carry out and reconcile all your payments? What happens when a payment is missed by a member? And how often do you have a member on the phone complaining about a problem with their payment?

The infographic below looks at 7 of the most important aspects of your payment processing and how a DIY solution matches up to an online provider.

blog > images > diy-online-dd > diy-online-dd.jpg

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