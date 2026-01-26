Communicate Telecoms selects GoCardless to accelerate payout timings

London, 27 January, 2026 -- Communicate Telecoms, a dedicated provider of business connectivity and telephony solutions, has expanded its relationship with GoCardless by adopting Same Day Settlement+, GoCardless’ AI-powered tool which uses machine learning to improve success rates and reduce late failures. This allows payments to land in their bank account on the same day customers are charged -- two days sooner than the standard Direct Debit timeline -- to ensure cash flow keeps pace with growth and strategic investments can be made quickly.

This builds on a seven-year partnership between the two companies. During this time, Communicate Telecoms has used GoCardless’ Direct Debit solution through online accounting software Xero to collect payments, achieving a 99.71% payment success rate. This reliability enables the company's small team to eliminate the time and cost associated with chasing failed or late payments. Furthermore, the automation provided by the Xero integration streamlines monthly billing, reducing the time spent on this core task to just one to two hours per month.

John Cooper, Managing Director, Communicate Telecoms, said: “Monthly billing takes just an hour or two thanks to the GoCardless integration with Xero, and the process is so reliable we never get calls from customers about payment issues. This efficiency is critical, as it saves the cost of two or three full-time employees. When we combine those savings with the improved cash flow we experience through Same Day Settlement+, we get more money to invest in growing our business.

Pat Phelan, Chief Revenue Officer at GoCardless, said:“GoCardless’ partnership with Communicate Telecoms perfectly demonstrates the power of automated bank payments. They have used our Direct Debit service to build a highly successful, high-growth business with a near-perfect payment success rate. By adopting Same Day Settlement+, they’ve also optimised their cash flow, leveraging our solutions for both operational efficiency and growth.”

Notes to Editors

For further information contact:

press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Over 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking. GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually, across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use AI-powered solutions to improve payment success and reduce fraud. And, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, we help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

About Communicate Telecoms

Communicate Telecoms is a leading provider of business telephony and connectivity solutions based in Chester, UK. Specialising in hosted phone systems, business mobiles, and high-speed broadband, the company prides itself on providing tailored, relentlessly supportive services that act as an extension of its clients' internal teams. Founded in 2018, Communicate Telecoms combines 30+ years of expertise with the latest technology to ensure businesses remain seamlessly connected and operationally efficient. For more information, please visit https://communicatetelecoms.co.uk/.